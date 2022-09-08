Neon-Soaked Poster for SCREAMBOX Horror Movie Gets ‘All Jacked Up and Full of Worms’! [Fantastic Fest]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre
Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Review: Rian Johnson Peels Back the Layers in a Masterful Whodunit | TIFF 2022
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all about disruptors. As a character states in the film, disrupters are those who break from the norm, those who take something people are already growing tired of, and prepare the world for the next better step. There are few greater disrupters working in modern cinema than Rian Johnson, the writer-director who combined noir with teen drama in Brick, showed a whole new side of a beloved sci-fi franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and reconfigured what we expect from murder mystery films with Knives Out. In Glass Onion, Johnson once more proves himself to be a disruptor, again upending expectations in this second Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery, making an even bigger, more ambitious, and, somehow, even more entertaining whodunit than the previous film.
You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies
To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
Mic
Key and Peele are reuniting for a delightfully dark new Halloween movie
Jordan Peele has had another dominant year at the movies, with his own film Nope and his company MonkeyPaw Productions behind the satirical Adamma Ebo-directed Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. Now, he’s lending his production eye — and his voice! — to an animated film in time for Halloween.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are These The Scariest Movies Ever? | Opinion
Are you looking for a good scare? Something guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine? That will scare the devil out of you? Well, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best scary movies ever made. Be sure to watch them all with the lights turned off and the covers pulled up to your chin.
‘Devil in Ohio’: What to Watch After the Netflix Thriller
If you've already finished 'Devil in Ohio,' and are looking for your next Netflix series to binge, we've got you covered.
Business Insider
Jordan Peele has produced 6 movies, including hits like 'Get Out' and 'Nope' — here's how to watch them all
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Jordan Peele has become a household name for fans of horror and comedy. His directorial debut,"Get Out," gave audiences their first peek into his unique approach to storytelling, while his early work on the sketch comedy series "Key and Peele" demonstrated his knack for hilarious performances.
Collider
‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Lands UK Distribution Deal
Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clint Eastwood Once Reflected on Seeing ‘Pulp Fiction’ for the First Time
In 1993, the script for the second offering from budding filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, landed on the desk of TriStar Pictures execs. Well, Reservoir Dogs was strange, incredibly brutal, and unbelievably profane, but it was a modest success at the time. Maybe this one would be even better. Upon...
How 'Barbarian' brings bonkers horror back with an Airbnb nightmare you won't predict
The creator and stars of 'Barbarian' discuss one of the scariest movies of the year.
PopSugar
A Creepy Doppelganger Haunts Finn Jones in the Upcoming Horror "The Visitor"
Blumhouse has got your appetite for Halloween movies covered! "The Visitor," its upcoming psychological thriller, is gearing up to bring the blood-curdling horror just in time for the spooky season. Executive produced by Blumhouse Television, the forthcoming horror feature is part of its collaboration with Epix to produce a slate of eight stand-alone horror flicks.
Comments / 0