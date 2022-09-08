Read full article on original website
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 1
You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: September 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Though the weather may be cooling down, Netflix is still coming in hot with some seriously superb films and specials throughout September to carry us through the beginning of fall. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from delight you with laugh-out-loud hilarity to raise your pulse with their invigorating and immersive action, and more. Whether you’re looking for something relaxing, great for a date, or a full feast for the senses, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this September.
Critics and viewers agree: The #1 Netflix movie and #1 TV show are both awful
Kevin Hart, in one project after another for Netflix, has consistently guaranteed one of the most precious commodities for the streaming service: An influx of viewer attention. His latest, for example, is Me Time, a comedic romp in which he stars with Mark Wahlberg playing his once-upon-a-time best friend. Critics hate it. Viewers are trashing it.
‘Cobra Kai’ and 3 Other Butt-Kicking Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
The weekend arrived right on schedule, and we've got you covered if you're looking for the perfect Netflix show to binge.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
‘Paper Girls’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season, Will Be Shopped By Legendary Television
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime has opted not to pick up a second season of Paper Girls, its sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel. The decision comes a little over a month after all eight episodes from Season 1 were released July 29 to a strong response by critics, earning 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was soon joined by an equally impressive 88% audience score. Paper Girls comes from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. According to sources, Legendary TV will be shopping the series, looking to tap into the popularity of series...
Jordan Peele has produced 6 movies, including hits like 'Get Out' and 'Nope' — here's how to watch them all
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Jordan Peele has become a household name for fans of horror and comedy. His directorial debut,"Get Out," gave audiences their first peek into his unique approach to storytelling, while his early work on the sketch comedy series "Key and Peele" demonstrated his knack for hilarious performances.
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime
For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11, a PBS film that introduces seven young people, all born after the attacks, whose fathers were all killed on that day. And, while the events of 9/11 have also been recreated by Hollywood, the Netflix film Worth, which is based on a true story, is a dramatization of the real-life events that occurred when lawyer Kenneth Feinberg sought compensation for the families of the victims of the attacks.
'Cobra Kai' Creators Reveal What to Expect From Their New Action-Comedy Series 'Obliterated' at Netflix
While talking to Cobra Kai creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg in an exclusive interview, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff couldn’t pass up on the chance to talk to the trio about their other Netflix project. The action-comedy series is called Obliterated, and it centers around an elite special forces team who celebrates having defused a bomb with booze and drugs – only to discover that they disarmed a fake bomb and their mission is far from over.
The Handmaid's Tale Sequel Series Will Follow Final Season on Hulu
It was previously revealed that after The Handmaid's Tale TV series wrapped up at Hulu that an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's follow-up novel The Testaments would arrive afterward. Now that Hulu and MGM have confirmed that The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season, series creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller has confirmed that talk of what comes next is well underway. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller offered an update on the follow-up series. In the pages of Atwood's sequel novel, things pick up 15 years later from the ending of The Handmaid's Tale, but details for the live-action The Testaments are still being hammered out.
Streaming fans drag one of the century’s most influential blockbusters up from the depths
For decades, cinematic espionage was ruled by the James Bond franchise, which cast a massive shadow over the entire genre. However, that all changed in 2002, when Pierce Brosnan’s swansong in Die Another Day was sneered at by critics and fans just months after Doug Liman’s game-changing The Bourne Identity had arrived.
Pixar's Win or Lose Series Debuts First Look, Reveals Will Forte Casting
Pixar is coming to television. The iconic animation studio has focused entirely on short and feature-length films ever since its inception, but it's now making its way into the TV space. The recently released Cars on the Road is Pixar's first official series, but the episodes are essentially just individual shorts. Next year, Pixar will be bringing its first longform TV series to life, with the debut of Win or Lose.
Simpsons Team Confirms New Disenchantment Episodes
While today was all about Disney for the creative minds behind The Simpsons, Matt Groening and his fellow creators revealed a major tidbit regarding a certain Netflix animated series. Netflix has yet to confirm that there will be a new season of Disenchantment, the animated surreal series brought its fourth season to a close earlier this year and Groening let the cat out of the bag at D23 that new episodes were being worked on when it comes to the Luci, Bean, and Elfo's world.
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
