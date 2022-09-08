Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of Fame
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6th
Tennessee Tribune
Black Chamber Hosts: Value of a Good Banking Relationship Event Sept. 14
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Value of a Good Banking Relationship, an informational lunch and learn panel discussion and networking experience for businesses and business owners to hear from and network directly with relationship bankers from numerous locally affiliated banking institutions to learn more about the banking resources available across Greater Nashville.
Which cities are the rudest?
A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
cbs2iowa.com
Joggers across Tennessee 'finish the run' in tribute to Eliza Fletcher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was an outpouring of support from several Mid-state running groups who set their alarms very early Friday to get up and run for Eliza Fletcher, the young woman who was kidnapped while on her morning run and killed in Memphis last week. At 4:30...
Pride Publishing
African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼
The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, dies in Nashville
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, passed away Saturday morning in Nashville surrounded by friends and family.
Nashville Fair begins at Fairgrounds
The gates officially opened Friday night to the first Nashville Fair.
Fisk University mourns Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Fisk Jubilee Singers Musical Director
Fisk University mourns the loss of Dr. Paul T. Kwami. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers for many years.
Nonprofit to clean up local Bellevue trail
Today's cleanup is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and volunteers will meet at the Burch Reserve Trailhead in Bellevue.
Alcove building topped with signed beam in downtown Nashville
Early Thursday, the brand new Alcove building hosted a topping-out ceremony in downtown Nashville near the YMCA.
Pride Publishing
Woodcuts Gallery & Framing Celebrating 35th Anniversary September 17￼
A major celebration of an important part of the Jefferson Street business scene is Saturday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. A framing business that started from home but grew into a Jefferson Street long-term establishment is turning 35 this year. The Founder and CEO of Woodcuts are Mr. Nathaniel “Nate” Harris.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
wpln.org
Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?
Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
FOX13 asks Fred Jones about the future of the Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 33rd edition of the Southern Heritage Classic will happen Saturday night at the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl. The big question: Will it be the final Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State and Jackson State universities?. It’s a Memphis tradition that’s grown into a regional family...
Nashville musician shares story of abuse and healing
With his new song, Bo Rinehart said, "It's really a mirror song. It's a conversation between me and my inner child. At the point, I'm a survivor of childhood sexual abuse."
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: How the city became a destination for Kurdish families, and how the community is evolving
You may be aware that Nashville is home to the biggest population of Kurdish people in the United States — Kurds, who are considered the largest ethnic group in the world without a sovereign state. But one Curious Nashville listener asked how Nashville came to be such a destination for Kurds. The answer is multi-layered.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
