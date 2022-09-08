ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Tribune

Black Chamber Hosts: Value of a Good Banking Relationship Event Sept. 14

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Value of a Good Banking Relationship, an informational lunch and learn panel discussion and networking experience for businesses and business owners to hear from and network directly with relationship bankers from numerous locally affiliated banking institutions to learn more about the banking resources available across Greater Nashville.
WATE

Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Pride Publishing

African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼

The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
Pride Publishing

Woodcuts Gallery & Framing Celebrating 35th Anniversary September 17￼

A major celebration of an important part of the Jefferson Street business scene is Saturday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. A framing business that started from home but grew into a Jefferson Street long-term establishment is turning 35 this year. The Founder and CEO of Woodcuts are Mr. Nathaniel “Nate” Harris.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?

Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN

