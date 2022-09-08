Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Utilities at 4 apartment complexes won't be shut off after agreement reached
An agreement has been reached with JPC Affordable Housing. Utility bills for Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Covington Square and Woods at Oak Crossing now total $1.9 million dollars.
Tenants take to the streets to protest BSURentals in Muncie
For weeks, tenants have been sharing their experiences with mold, mildew, and mess in their homes...
Renters protest condition of student-leased properties in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — Renters who said they are fed up with their living conditions in Muncie protested Saturday in front of the place they say is responsible. Some tenants have accused BSU Rentals and Middletown Property of taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions with "filthy" apartments, some infested with black mold and bugs.
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
Current Publishing
Indiana American Water plans water main flushing
Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
Current Publishing
Carmel train enthusiast helps to preserve Union Pacific history
Shawn Woodward has always been interested in trains. “I played with trains as a kid,” he said. Now, the Carmel resident describes himself as a railfan, or railroad enthusiast. Woodward, 68, became connected to the Union Pacific Historical Society, which is based in Cheyenne, Wy., in 2015. He was...
INDOT announces new changes, street closures for North Split project
The Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday announced new traffic changes and street closures as work continues on the North Split project in Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County
South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
WIBC.com
4 Victims in Plainfield Hotel Shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Four people are victims of a shooting Saturday night outside of a hotel. Two people have died and another two are wounded from the shooting at the White House Suites on E Main Street. Police were called to the report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m....
33 dogs seized from Putnam County property
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after 33 dogs were seized from a property Friday. 32 German Shepherds and one rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions."
readthereporter.com
The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
shelbycountypost.com
Funeral services announced for Shelby County Deputy Jay Griffith
Funeral services have been announced for Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. Griffith, 37, died Wednesday from injuries in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on I-74 near the State Road 9 exit. Griffith was off-duty on a recreational ride when the accident occurred. A memorial service will be...
Current Publishing
Treehouse earns spot on Historic Home Tour
Noblesville Preservation Alliance’s 35th annual Historic Home Tour has a unique twist this year. “We are calling it seven-and-a-quarter houses on the tour since we have a historic treehouse, which is unusual for our tour,” said Amanda Roush, Historic Home Tour chair and vice president of the Noblesville Preservation Alliance. “There also are three businesses to tour.”
shelbycountypost.com
ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award
An Indiana State Police detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980’s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash in Shelby County leaves 2 dead
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Friday evening killed two people from Marion, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the area of North State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, police said. According...
1017thepoint.com
RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
Federal fraud charges against former Celadon execs dismisssed
Federal fraud charges have been dropped against two former senior management officials at an Indianapolis-based trucking company that filed for bankruptcy just a week after the indictments were filed.
