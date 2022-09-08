(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO