Shelbyville, IN

WTHR

Renters protest condition of student-leased properties in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Renters who said they are fed up with their living conditions in Muncie protested Saturday in front of the place they say is responsible. Some tenants have accused BSU Rentals and Middletown Property of taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions with "filthy" apartments, some infested with black mold and bugs.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana American Water plans water main flushing

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel train enthusiast helps to preserve Union Pacific history

Shawn Woodward has always been interested in trains. “I played with trains as a kid,” he said. Now, the Carmel resident describes himself as a railfan, or railroad enthusiast. Woodward, 68, became connected to the Union Pacific Historical Society, which is based in Cheyenne, Wy., in 2015. He was...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County

South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WIBC.com

4 Victims in Plainfield Hotel Shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Four people are victims of a shooting Saturday night outside of a hotel. Two people have died and another two are wounded from the shooting at the White House Suites on E Main Street. Police were called to the report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind

Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WESTFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Funeral services announced for Shelby County Deputy Jay Griffith

Funeral services have been announced for Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. Griffith, 37, died Wednesday from injuries in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on I-74 near the State Road 9 exit. Griffith was off-duty on a recreational ride when the accident occurred. A memorial service will be...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Treehouse earns spot on Historic Home Tour

Noblesville Preservation Alliance’s 35th annual Historic Home Tour has a unique twist this year. “We are calling it seven-and-a-quarter houses on the tour since we have a historic treehouse, which is unusual for our tour,” said Amanda Roush, Historic Home Tour chair and vice president of the Noblesville Preservation Alliance. “There also are three businesses to tour.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award

An Indiana State Police detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980’s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Fatal crash in Shelby County leaves 2 dead

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Friday evening killed two people from Marion, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the area of North State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, police said. According...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, IN

