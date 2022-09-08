Read full article on original website
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
USGS detects tremor near Franklin, Ark.
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County. The quake, which was centered about 2.5 miles southwest of Franklin, occurred at 4:40 a.m. CDT, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2 miles. As of now,...
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday. The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships. “It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over...
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
15-year-old dies in Alton crash
ALTON (KMOV) -- A 15-year-old died after crashing in Alton early Saturday morning, police said. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Belle Street. Police said the teenager was driving a stolen Kia when they entered the wood line off of the road and hit a tree. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after the crash. The Madison County Coroner’s Office later pronounced them dead.
Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be
Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames
OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire
BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
MH woman arrested for residential burglary
A Mountain Home woman was arrested Monday for residential burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, Mountain Home Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Powers Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered an open sliding glass door and saw a person walking away from them wearing a hood and camouflaged jacket. The suspect, 31-year-old Tamara Amyx, continued to walk away when officers proceeded to identify themselves.
Man accused of driving ATV into crowd of 30 people in Ozark County
A man is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury-causing crash at a ranch in Ozark County, Missouri over Labor Day Weekend.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
Thursday afternoon crash sends one person to the hospital for injuries
A Thursday afternoon accident sent one man to the hospital for suspected serious injuries. The accident occurred at East 16th Street and South College Street around 12:30. According to the police report, 34-year old Timothy Nichols of Mountain Home was waiting to make a left turn onto East 16th Street when another driver, 32-year-old Joshua Marshall of Mountain Home, failed to stop at the stop sign, making a left turn onto South College Street.
Baxter County Sheriff: 10 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana & handgun seized in parolee arrest
An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Breaking: Branson, MO Powerboat Nationals season finale winners are Jose Mendana Jr. and Jim Robb
Just coming in, your Powerboat Nationals season finale winners at Branson, MO are Jose Mendana Jr. and Jim Robb. In the 2022 Liqui-Moly Formula Light category, Jose Mendana Jr. is your champion. In the Pro-Tunnel category, Jim Robb is your 2022 champion. Mendana won the championship by one series point over Schmerbauch. Jim will be playing an important role outside the cockpit for the Powerboat Nationals series after this race. Congratulations guys, great job.
