Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin will soon be home to the tallest building in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital of Texas is making room for a 1,022 feet skyline that’s to include a public space for eatery, luxury apartments, Class-A office space and the 1 Hotel Austin — with an expectancy of completion in late 2026. Development partners Lincoln Property Company...
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Isabelle at Austin Pets Alive
This weekend's pup is friendly five-year-old Isabelle, who was recently featured as Austin FC's honorary mascot at their home game vs Portland. She's great with people, loves pets and would be best in a home where she is the only dog. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. APA will also be celebrating its no-kill anniversary on October 11.
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
365thingsaustin.com
When Our Sun Rises Art Exhibit
Check out the live art exhibit called “When Our Sun Rises” from 5-10 p.m. at Distribution Hall! Curated by the founder of Tawa Threads, the exhibition showcases outdoor-centric artwork from 30+ BIPOC, queer, and individuals with disabilities creators. Festivities include a complimentary bar, food trucks, live painting, music...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Southwest Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened at 8500 State Hwy 71 at around 5:10 pm. The officials stated that a car and a motorcycle were [..]
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
5 eats, treats and shops coming to Domain Northside
North Austin is continuing to beef up its presence as a “second downtown” with five new additions coming to Domain Northside. Located across the street from The Domain, the new shopping and dining destinations will be nestled by the bustling shopping center and the Rock Rose Nightlife District.
‘Field of Light’ Shines Bright at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
This September, London-born large-scale light artist Bruce Munro illuminates the Central Texas landscape. Field of Light, an installation of 28,000 solar-powered glowing orbs, converts a 16-acre field at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center into a pulsing multicolored wonderland. As the sun sets and the sky darkens, the stemmed orbs shine brighter; walking among them is like gliding through a phosphorescent sea. The orbs converse with the natural elements around them: the stately live oak trees, the Hill Country grasses, the just-emerging stars and rising moon. It’s a Texas field as you’ve never seen it before.
austin.com
The Austin 9-Year-Old Who Greeted Queen Elizabeth Recalls That Momentous Day In 1991
When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Austin in 1991, a local nine-year-old was asked to greet the Queen with flowers upon her arrival. New Braunfels native Loren Steves (née Ellison) was and is that lucky girl. The Goodwin Frazier Elementary student was actually more excited about getting to...
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
hilltopviewsonline.com
Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign
Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
