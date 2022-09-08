'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter

Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
NBCMontana
Wildfire reported near Flathead Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new wildfire was reported near Blue Bay on Flathead Lake near mile marker 15 on Highway 35. The fire is currently at 1.5 acres, according to CSKT Division of Fire spokesman CT Camel. Two helicopters are doing bucket work on the fire. The investigation into...
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers Also referred to as vanishing hitchhikers, these are ghosts that haunt our roadways. Some seek to hitch a ride with the living and others simply drift through the thin veil between worlds to appear briefly on the side of the road. ...
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
montanarightnow.com
September 11 - 21 Years Later for Montana's Military (MANG)
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) has been helping protect our community and nation since the 1940's and has been evolving ever since to help keep us safe; especially since the events of September 11, 2001. I was able to sit down with the Commander of...
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
Anglers, a Fish Worth $10,000 Will Be Swimming in a Montana Lake
Size matters. Not. It could a smaller sized youngster or a big old lunker. And if you don't think it can possibly happen, recent results will tell you otherwise. Two of the last four tournaments have yield the ten-grand prize fish. The Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament returns...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
UPDATE: New Fires Reported in Glacier Park and the Bob
EUREKA -- Incident command hadn't posted an update on the Weasel Fire for over a week, but the fire is still active along the US/Canada border 14 miles NE of Eureka. The fire covers 2450 acres on the Montana side of the border, and 2694 acres in British Columbia, for a total of 5144 acres. Fire behavior is described as "minimal" as it continues to smolder and creep with some single tree torching.
Were You Born In Montana? You’re Slowly Losing Your Own State
Being a true "Montanan" can mean a lot of things. To most of us, it means being born and raised in the Big Sky state. Even more so if you're parents or grandparents have the state seal on their birth certificate. Growing up in a small town, pretty much everyone...
explorebigsky.com
Elk management in the crosshairs
How a lawsuit, two coalitions and a public trust petition are shaping Montana’s elk management debate. It seems that nobody is happy with the state of elk management in Montana. Public land hunters say hunting on state and federal land is becoming an increasingly crowded and fruitless pursuit. Large...
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
montanarightnow.com
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
madisoniannews.com
Saving Montana’s history
On what could only be described as an ideal morning in Virginia City, it’s glorious past and exciting future were commemorated with gold shovels and a giant pair of red scissors. A ribbon cutting ceremony held August 25th marked the beginning of a million-dollar project to save, and restore, Stonewall Hall.
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
