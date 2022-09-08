'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO