As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?

Nebraska's nonpartisan, one-house Legislature is a gift from George Norris and Nebraska voters who approved the unique legislative system in 1934. Yes, political parties do engage in recruiting and supporting legislative candidates based on partisan affiliation and how they are likely to vote on issues, but once senators are elected in Nebraska they are free from party or partisan control unlike members of Congress, who are organized, led and separated along party lines.

