The Bureau of Land Management announced today that the agency has issued the final construction approval for two 230-kilovolt segments of the Gateway West Transmission line. Each of the segments begin near Glenrock, Wyoming: a new 60-mile transmission line beginning at the Windstar Substation and a rebuild of a 58-mile line beginning at the Dave Johnson Power Plant. Both lines terminate at the Shirly Basin Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming and will run parallel to each other through most of the project area.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO