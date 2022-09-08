Read full article on original website
Report: Texas ranks 12th in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Texas ranks 12th for education freedom, according to a new report by the Heritage Foundation. The report card measured four broad categories of School Choice, Transparency, Regulatory Freedom, and Spending. Within these categories, it also evaluated 24 subsets. Its stated goal is to inform parents and policymakers about successes and areas in need of improvement and reform.
Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
This fall, 40% of Indiana legislature seats unopposed
INDIANPOLIS — Upset with Indiana politics? Hoping to head to the polls this fall to effect a change?. Well, voters don’t have a choice in 40% of this fall’s Statehouse races. Come Nov. 8 when Hoosiers head to the polls, 40% of the Indiana General Assembly seats...
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard to assist corrections officers
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard in an effort to provide ongoing assistance to the state’s corrections officers. Activating the guard will help reduce overtime for corrections officers and provide temporary staffing relief as the state continues to fill vacancies. They were activated immediately as of Sept. 9 for a period of nine months or until they are no longer needed.
Libertarian candidate Ryan Graham files legal complaint against state
ATLANTA — Libertarian lieutenant governor candidate Ryan Graham has filed a legal complaint along with a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Georgia Attorney General’s office, challenging the legality of the state’s “Leadership Committee Statute.”. The LC Statute allows for a “leadership committee” to be...
Iowa chicken, turkey farmers on ‘high alert’ for bird flu as fall migration begins
With wild birds beginning the fall migration southward, Iowa’s chicken and turkey farmers once again are on high alert for avian influenza. This year’s version of the bird flu resulted in the destruction of more than 13 million birds in Iowa this spring. While significant, that was not...
Finally Gardner moves on motion to vacate wrongful conviction
Last week, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner finally moved forward with filing the necessary pleadings to right the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, has a strong chance to be released under the new law passed by the Missouri Legislature last year. Under the...
Governor candidates Schmidt, Kelly clash on Kansas State Fair stage in campaign’s first debate
HUTCHINSON — Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt celebrated with rambunctious partisans at the campaign’s first debate Saturday while pointing to their own political accomplishments and heaping criticism on their main rivals in the November election for governor. Their performances on the Kansas State Fair’s outdoor...
Georgia Chamber endorses Tyler Harper's run for Agriculture Commissioner
OCILLA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state’s leading business advocacy organization, has endorsed Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner. As a seventh-generation farmer, state senator, and small business owner, the chamber said Harper has “a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers across the state.”
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
State may permanently shrink internet and cellphone discounts for low-income Californians
During the pandemic, California took major steps to boost cellphone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And from...
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more
The state's trade association for hospitals is sounding the alarm over a reimbursement cut for telehealth services by Nebraska's largest health insurer. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to cut reimbursement for telehealth visits by 50% as of July 1 is a huge concern that could drastically reduce the use of virtual care in the state if other insurers follow suit.
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: 'Still a very difficult time'
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
Arizona governor's and U.S. Senate races highly competitive, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a new poll is any indicator, Arizona will have at least a couple of highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this November. The poll released by Emerson College this week found that the incumbent in the U.S. Senate race has a slight lead, and no one has a lead in the race to be the state's next governor.
State pushes back in HB 1775 lawsuit over race, gender instruction
The Oklahoma solicitor general is pushing back on a legal challenge that claims the recent accreditation penalties against two school districts are proof that a law meant to limit classroom instruction on race and gender is unconstitutional. In a filing submitted late Wednesday night to U.S. District Court for the...
BLM Approves Segments of Gateway West Transmission Line in Wyoming
The Bureau of Land Management announced today that the agency has issued the final construction approval for two 230-kilovolt segments of the Gateway West Transmission line. Each of the segments begin near Glenrock, Wyoming: a new 60-mile transmission line beginning at the Windstar Substation and a rebuild of a 58-mile line beginning at the Dave Johnson Power Plant. Both lines terminate at the Shirly Basin Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming and will run parallel to each other through most of the project area.
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
'I don't believe cowboys listen to country music anymore:' Texas troubadour William Clark Green on ghosts and migration
When you talk to William Clark Green, you know you're getting the truth. The man does not hold back. Which doesn't mean he's confrontational. Green is warm and funny, quick to laugh at himself and share the brand of world weary wisdom with an ornery streak he's gained from spending the last decade plus on the road.
Report makes Biblical case for addressing climate change
ATLANTA — A new report on climate change by the National Association of Evangelicals could help galvanize Georgia evangelicals doing environmental work, local advocates said. The report, called “Loving the Least of These,” makes a Biblical case for addressing climate change, citing scripture that calls for stewardship of God’s...
