JRNI Names Manish Barmecha as Senior Vice President of Product

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- JRNI, the leader in Enterprise Customer Engagement Solutions across the entire customer engagement lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Manish Barmecha as Senior Vice President of Product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005683/en/ Introducing Manish Barmecha, SVP of Product, JRNI (Photo: Business Wire)
