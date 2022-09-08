ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals announced 8 team captains for 2022 season

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals voted on and announced their team captains for the 2022 season. They will have eight players with the ‘C’ on their jersey this season.

They had nine team captains last season, eight in 2020 and five in 2019, the first season with Kliff Kingsbury as head coach.

This season, it breaks down as four offensive captains and four defensive captains, although one is sort of defense/special teams.

QB Kyler Murray

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Murray is a team captain for the third straight year. He has been one every year after his rookie season in 2019.

If there has been any doubt about whether his teammates view him as a leader, the fact they have voted him captain three years in a row should tell you something.

RB James Conner

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Conner is a captain for the first time. His approach to the game really resonates with teammates and he is more or less the heart and soul of the offense.

LT D.J. Humphries

 (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

C Rodney Hudson

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Hudson commands a ton of respect in the locker room, even when he wasn’t sure he was going to play this season. He is a captain for the second straight season. They voted him captain last season even though it was his first season with the team.

S Budda Baker

 (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baker is voted a team captain for the second straight season but is a captain for the third time. After Chandler Jones went down for the season with an injury in 2020, Baker was made a team captain. There is no question about his leadership.

S Jalen Thompson

 (AP Photo/John McCoy)

It’s been a good couple of weeks for J.T. He got a big contract extension last week and now his teammates made him a team captain.

DE J.J. Watt

Watt is voted captain for the second straight year.

LB Dennis Gardeck

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Gardeck is a captain for the third straight season and it will be his first season with a significant role on defense. He has earned it previously for his special teams play and leadership.

Now he is a leader among the outside linebackers, which, including the practice squad, has three rookies and a second-year player.

