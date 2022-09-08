Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Orange Roll to 2-0
Syracuse scored early and often, coming away with points on its first seven possessions to dispatch UConn 48-14 in the first road game of the season. The Orange (2-0) defense held the Huskies to just 202 total yards, while Syracuse's offense piled up 465 total yards, including 309 through the air. 'Cuse did not punt until the fourth quarter.
cuse.com
No. 7 Field Hockey Drops Road Game at No. 17 Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – Despite a goal in the third quarter, the No. 7 Syracuse University field hockey team dropped its first game of the season, falling 5-1 at No. 17 Princeton on Friday afternoon at Bedford Field. Syracuse (4-1) got a goal in the 41st minute from Quirine Comans,...
cuse.com
Syracuse Controls Match in 1-0 Win Over No. 22 Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer opened its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a dominant 1-0 win over defending ACC champion and No. 22 ranked Notre Dame. The result marks the first home win over Notre Dame in school history. Sophomore midfielder Giona Leibold scored the winning goal in...
cuse.com
Syracuse Opens ACC Play Against No. 22 Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 24 Syracuse men's soccer starts Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the SU Soccer Stadium against defending conference champion and No. 22 ranked Notre Dame (1-1-1, 0-0). The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start and admission is free. ORANGE UPDATE:
cuse.com
Orange Dominate at Penn State
Another week, another dominating performance from the Syracuse cross country teams. The Orange women placed seven in the top-10, including the top-three finishers, at Penn State's Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational to defeat the second-place Nittany Lions by 33 points. The women's race was 6,000-meters. The men followed suit by...
