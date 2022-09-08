(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Sept. 15, 2022) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried wrote to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai in support of the September 8th petition filed by members of Florida’s bipartisan delegation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 requesting the administration conduct an investigation into the flood of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural products from Mexico. Commissioner Fried shared with Ambassador Tai a recent report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that documents the decades-long economic harm to Florida growers due to the expansion of Mexican imports, causing estimated lost sales of 10-20 percent, 17,408-34,816 lost jobs, and a negative impact of $1.94 – $3.89 billion to the economy overall.

