WREP Funding Applications for Partners due Sept 23 in Alabama
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama wants to remind conservation partners in the state that the deadline to apply for fiscal 2023 funding to help protect and restore critical wetlands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP) is September 23, 2022. NRCS is prioritizing proposals that support efforts to mitigate climate change by restoring wetlands while also prioritizing assistance to underserved communities.
Around the State with Commissioner Pate
In our weekly ‘Around the State with Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate’, we talk about the fact September is National Chicken Month. And Commissioner, why is the poultry industry so important to Alabama?. More information is available on the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) Facebook...
USDA-NRCS in Florida Announces Local Work Group Meetings
Florida’s Local Working Group (LWG) meeting schedule for Fiscal Year 2023 has been announced by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The NRCS and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts host the LWG meetings, where input and recommendations are discussed to develop solutions using Farm Bill programs. The LWGs provide recommendations to USDA on criteria for conservation activities and programs, and they focus on agricultural interests and natural resource issues in their local community. Members of LWGs include:
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Georgia?
(USDA-AMS/WASHINGTON/Sept. 14, 2022) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Georgia under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
GPC, UGA Using Tour to Educate Attendees About Peanuts
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) and University of Georgia Peanut Team are educating Georgia Peanut Tour attendees this week about peanut production and why it’s important in helping feed the world. How are peanuts produced? What is aflatoxin? How are they graded following harvest? These are some of the...
Florida Ag Commissioner Calls on USTR to Take Action Protecting Florida Farmers from Harm of Decades-long Unfair Foreign Trade Practices
(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Sept. 15, 2022) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried wrote to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai in support of the September 8th petition filed by members of Florida’s bipartisan delegation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 requesting the administration conduct an investigation into the flood of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural products from Mexico. Commissioner Fried shared with Ambassador Tai a recent report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that documents the decades-long economic harm to Florida growers due to the expansion of Mexican imports, causing estimated lost sales of 10-20 percent, 17,408-34,816 lost jobs, and a negative impact of $1.94 – $3.89 billion to the economy overall.
