Report: Tennessee ranks 16th in campaign finance integrity

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked 16th in campaign finance integrity in a new report by the government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity.

The rankings were based upon questions related to campaign finance laws in statewide elections.

Tennessee scored a 72.14 out of 100 while Washington (83.99), California (80.95), Maine (80.48) and Connecticut (79.52) led the way. The lowest scores were Indiana (38.33), South Dakota (45.06), Utah (45.48) and Alabama (49.64).

"How these races are financed and how much transparency is required are key to curbing the influence of money in our political system and enhancing trust that politicians are not representing only wealthy special interests," the group said while releasing the findings. "A state’s score does not necessarily mean its politicians are more or less corrupt than another, but it does reflect the willingness of the state’s politicians to favor special interests and lessen the appearance that politicians are beholden to donors who write the biggest checks."

The report pointed out that, while 13 states have no Political Action Committee limitations on donations to candidates, Tennessee caps that amount at $12,700.

There are 14 states that limit those contributions to below $2,900 and 16 more cap contributions from a PAC to below $10,000.

"Iowa and Tennessee both scored 0.83 for minimally limiting campaign contributions," the report said. "Iowa limits contributions to candidates from corporations and unions, and Tennessee limits contributions to candidates from individuals."

For corporate or union contributions, Tennessee has a $12,700 cap for statewide offices such as Governor or state representative and a $25,400 cap for Senate candidates.

