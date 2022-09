Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO