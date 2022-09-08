ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

By Kara Scannell, Hannah Rabinowitz, Shawna Mizelle, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.

If Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made it 74 by including Bannon’s co-defendant Brian Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of an arm while serving in Iraq.But despite Trump’s many declarations of support for...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
The Week

Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses

Depressed after his 2008 presidential flop, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith Giuliani, secretly moved into a bungalow across from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani recovered from his political humiliation and started to drink heavily, according to a new book by Andrew Kirtzman. The bungalow was connected to Mar-a-Lago by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, Kirtzman writes, according to The Guardian, which read an advance copy.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon expected to surrender to face new indictment in New York case

Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment.This comes just weeks after a federal jury convicted him of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for intentionally defying a subpoena related to the assault on the US Capitol last year.The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Mr Bannon’s prosecution is likely to mirror aspects of the federal case in which the former Trump political adviser was pardoned. Mr Trump had pardoned Mr Bannon on federal fraud charges before leaving...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Border Wall#Fraud
Vice

Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real

The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy