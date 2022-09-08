Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

Read full article on original website
Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Watch Bannon arrive at court to surrender on border wall fraud charges
Steve Bannon arrived at a New York courthouse to surrender on charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border. He is expected to plead not guilty, attorney Robert Costello told CNN. CNN’s Kara Scannell reports.
abovethelaw.com
'They Will Have To Kill Me First,' Promises Steve Bannon, Just Hours Before Surrender To NY Prosecutors
“I am never going to stop fighting,” Steve Bannon said yesterday when news broke of his impending indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”. This morning the erstwhile Braveheart surrendered to prosecutors with rather...
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
Jared Kushner was interviewed for the first time since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid. He called the raid a "cause for concern" for democracy, blaming Trump's "enemies." Those around Trump are said to suspect a family member — perhaps Kushner — tipped off the FBI. Jared Kushner spoke...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.
If Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made it 74 by including Bannon’s co-defendant Brian Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of an arm while serving in Iraq.But despite Trump’s many declarations of support for...
Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses
Depressed after his 2008 presidential flop, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith Giuliani, secretly moved into a bungalow across from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani recovered from his political humiliation and started to drink heavily, according to a new book by Andrew Kirtzman. The bungalow was connected to Mar-a-Lago by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, Kirtzman writes, according to The Guardian, which read an advance copy.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon expected to surrender to face new indictment in New York case
Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment.This comes just weeks after a federal jury convicted him of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for intentionally defying a subpoena related to the assault on the US Capitol last year.The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Mr Bannon’s prosecution is likely to mirror aspects of the federal case in which the former Trump political adviser was pardoned. Mr Trump had pardoned Mr Bannon on federal fraud charges before leaving...
Trump Attempted To Pay Attorney With Horse, Upcoming Book Says
"This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse," the lawyer reportedly replied to Trump.
Steve Bannon, Ushered into Criminal Court Handcuffed and Smirking, Pleads Not Guilty to Border Wall Fraud Claims
Ushered into a Manhattan criminal courtroom in handcuffs, a smirking Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges related to a scheme to defraud donors of We Build the Wall. The indictment broadly mirrors the federal allegations pardoned by former President Donald Trump. Officers removed Bannon’s handcuffs before the...
Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real
The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal victory starts search for special master – as it happened
US midterms campaigns kick into high gear after Labor Day as Senate returns from month-long break
Steve Bannon said being arrested on money laundering and conspiracy charges was 'one of the best days of my life'
Prosecutors alleged Bannon had conspired to commit fraud through a sham crowdfunded charity that donors thought would help build a US-Mexico wall.
Legal fallout for Trump cronies persists despite his pardons
Bannon joins the ranks of several Trump allies to be recently prosecuted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office
Marco Rubio is defending Trump and reducing the Mar-a-Lago raid to 'a fight over storage of documents'
Rubio's description of the Mar-a-Lago raid ignores that the FBI is probing whether Trump broke federal laws in his handling of classified documents.
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Security Problems After 'Fake Heiress,' FBI Raid
Trump's Florida residence and private club is at the center of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office.
Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
