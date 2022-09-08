The drought across the midwest continues to worsen and Kansas and Oklahoma are being hit hard. According to the latest from the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma are in extreme or severe drought. Western portions of both states are categorized as exceptional drought. SunGroup Realtor and Auctioneer Keith Beaumont says Montgomery county is in the next to worst drought category.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO