fourstateshomepage.com
Update: Inmate in Custody
CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
TPD searching for auto-ped suspect
Authorities said a male victim was hit in the middle of the road and was found deceased.
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
fox4kc.com
Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
news9.com
1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from Vinita prison
VINITA, Okla. — The Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Dallas Wayne Logan, age 45, is 6′ tall and weighs 184 lbs. He has brown hair...
TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
news9.com
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Nowata Police Officers Resign
According to a source within the Nowata Police Department, five officers resigned on Tuesday, effective immediately. Bartlesville radio reached out to Nowata Police Chief Mike Mcelhany for comment, but he did not leave one at this time. Our sister station in Coffeyville was able to speak with one of the...
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident
TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
koamnewsnow.com
Independence takes down #11 Coffeyville on the road
Independence comes from behind and takes down Coffeyville 18-5. The Pirates are now 1-1 on the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
kggfradio.com
Area Drought Continues Despite Recent Rain
The drought across the midwest continues to worsen and Kansas and Oklahoma are being hit hard. According to the latest from the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma are in extreme or severe drought. Western portions of both states are categorized as exceptional drought. SunGroup Realtor and Auctioneer Keith Beaumont says Montgomery county is in the next to worst drought category.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
Teenager charged with manslaughter after car accident left one dead
JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 17-year-old Harley Wilson with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis in June. On June 12, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., Jenks Police Department received an emergency call reporting a serious motor...
poncacitynow.com
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
Victim of Mound Valley house fire identified
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information today and identify the victim of a house fire in southeast Kansas. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:44 pm. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 110 E. 6th Street in Mound Valley. Mount Valley Rural Fire and the Altamont Rural Fire Departments also responded.
