Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
MAYFIELD, KY
dailyegyptian.com

Sam’s Café serving the community late at night

There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
CARBONDALE, IL
kentuckytoday.com

Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
SMITHLAND, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church

PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
PADUCAH, KY
newsy.com

Kentucky Residents Work To Rebuild 9 Months After Deadly Tornado

It's the sound of progress, as the city of Mayfield, Kentucky rebuilds. Nine months later, things are looking up after an EF4 tornado ripped through Mayfield, destroying historic buildings and homes in the small city of about 10,000 people. Several organizations are helping families affected by the deadly tornado get...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
dailyegyptian.com

New Carbondale Event Plaza designed to revive the local music scene

The City of Carbondale has been chosen for a grant of $2,055,040 to build an Entertainment and Event Plaza at the Washington Street venue. According to the Explore Carbondale website, the grant is from the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Street Capital program with Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois

CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
CAIRO, IL
mercy.com

Jacquelyn Masters the Art of Retirement

If you’ve ever called Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, you have probably spoken with Jacquelyn Carruthers at some point. Jacquelyn served as a telecoms operatorat the hospital and recently retired after 30 years of service. Her history with Lourdes Hospital goes back even further as it is where Jaquelyn was born in 1960.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lane restrictions begin Monday on the Cumberland River Bridge

Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland starting around noon on Monday. This lane restriction will have alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. This is to facilitate installation of a 5.2 million pound, 700 ft. truss on the new bridge under construction just downstream.
SMITHLAND, KY
wevv.com

Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County

An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower

MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
MARION, IL
wkdzradio.com

December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes

The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
PRINCETON, KY

