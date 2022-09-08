Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
LCSO detains student for gun, drugs on campus
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening that a 15-year-old student of Godby High School was detained for gun and drug offenses.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating two homicides
The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m.
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
Murder of retiree at Florida motel remains unsolved after 25 years
When Robert Hansen’s father died, it was his uncle, Albert Seaburg, who stepped in as a father figure for him and his and four siblings.
Two Crawfordville residents arrested as part of "Operation Death Dealer"
Two Crawfordville residents were arrested for dealing fentanyl Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at their property.
Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom
A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
Albany, Moultrie men enter guilty please to firearms charges
ALBANY — Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession...
Gadsden County man convicted in 2015 kidnapping and murder
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A Gadsden County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in the kidnapping and murder trial of Greg Sapp. Sapp was accused in the April 2015 murder of his girlfriend Keyonda Collier, who was found dead in her home on West Clark Street in Quincy. Two children were also found bound and gagged inside the home, but survived, court records say.
Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Madison police received a call of a shooting, while the gunshot victim was en route to hospital. Shooting had taken place in the Plant Subdivision, Moore St. on Tuesday morning. According to Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander the investigation found there was an argument between...
Woman identity wanted by police after incident at Bainbridge store
Bainbridge Public Safety needs help from the community to locate a woman after an incident occurred over the weekend at a local grocery store. Police responded to the Grocery Outlet on September 4 around 11:30 a.m. Anyone who recognizes the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Richard...
FDOT releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
