KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings for areas impacted by the Mill Fire that is burning in the area near the city of Weed in Siskiyou County. According to the CAL FIRE Incident Management Team, Zone SIS-5307 has been split into two new zones. The...
Today, with a Red Flag warning over the area, the Mountain Fire, burning west of Weed which had appeared close to wrap up, jumped containment lines and threw itself eastward. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department issued new evacuation orders about 5 p.m. forcing more residents to flee. According to...
SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
