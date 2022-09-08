ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned

KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
FireWatch: DEQ expands wildfire smoke air quality advisory

SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre

Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon

BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZES THOUSANDS OF PLANTS, PROCESSED AND HANGING/DRYING POT DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal Marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. According to this press release, located...
