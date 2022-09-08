KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO