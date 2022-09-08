Read full article on original website
actlocallywaco.org
It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life
The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas ‘Code Red’ continues
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The “Code Red” status continues at the Humane Society of Central Texas. This comes after a Code Red was issued at the end of August. The organization announced on Thursday that max capacity has been reached. After having three days of an extremely heavy intake of 57 dogs, there are four dogs sitting outside with absolutely no kennel space available.
KWTX
‘I had no clue this was coming’: Daughter restores her parent’s 1933 Dodge Coupe with help from family friends
CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Back in 1978, Larry Jenkins’ 1933 dodge coupe stopped running. Now, almost 44 years later, his daughter with the help of family friends restored the classic. “What happened is the best thing that could’ve happened. She got it. She spent god knows how much money,...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco youth pop-up shop inspires young entrepreneurs
WACO, Texas — Bracelets, stuffed animals, coasters and earrings. The South Waco Community Center organized a youth pop-up shop to encourage kids to do just that -- never give up. "Don't give up just because people say that you can't do this because you're too young, because you're a...
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
coveleaderpress.com
Williams/Ledger Elementary students hold annual freedom walk
On Friday at Williams Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove, all students from grades Kindergarten to 5th grade participated in their annual walk to honor all the lives lost on that tragic day 21 years ago, when 19 terrorists hijacked four plans, and 2,996 people lost their lives, 2763 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake the plane.
Man in Temple, Texas Facing Charges After Creating Fake Profiles with Ex’s Information
Online harassment is something that more and more law enforcement officers are becoming aware of in the digital age we live in. It's important to remember that the person on the other end of that internet connection is just that - a person. One man in Temple, Texas - Raymond Vasquez Velasquez - is currently facing charges thanks to his inhuman actions online.
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
KWTX
Library preserves Waco’s African American history with permanent ‘Celebrate African American Voices’ installation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The East Waco Library unveiled a new window display Thursday morning, highlighting prominent African American Wacoans and their accomplishments. From family of those being honored to the council members who made it all happen, it was a celebration of Waco’s rich African American history. Community...
KWTX
Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
KWTX
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
KWTX
‘There’s a whole history to this town’: Open house introduces fresh faces to Helen Marie Taylor Museum
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History opened their doors to the public with an open house on Saturday. For the past 29 years, the museum has been open primarily by appointment only. Saturday’s event served as a symbolic new beginning for the galleries.
starlocalmedia.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl
From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
Woman who suffers from dementia missing in Laguna Park area
Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia in the Laguna Park area.
KWTX
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
KWTX
‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member. “It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said. Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first...
KWTX
Two separate early morning car crashes leave two deceased
Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Early this morning emergency crews responded to two separate crashes. The first accident happened at 3:00 am. Sunday morning on County Road 159 near FM 1240. A pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge near Big Creek that rolled resulting in two people being...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
