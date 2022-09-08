ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
actlocallywaco.org

It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life

The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas ‘Code Red’ continues

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The “Code Red” status continues at the Humane Society of Central Texas. This comes after a Code Red was issued at the end of August. The organization announced on Thursday that max capacity has been reached. After having three days of an extremely heavy intake of 57 dogs, there are four dogs sitting outside with absolutely no kennel space available.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco youth pop-up shop inspires young entrepreneurs

WACO, Texas — Bracelets, stuffed animals, coasters and earrings. The South Waco Community Center organized a youth pop-up shop to encourage kids to do just that -- never give up. "Don't give up just because people say that you can't do this because you're too young, because you're a...
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Williams/Ledger Elementary students hold annual freedom walk

On Friday at Williams Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove, all students from grades Kindergarten to 5th grade participated in their annual walk to honor all the lives lost on that tragic day 21 years ago, when 19 terrorists hijacked four plans, and 2,996 people lost their lives, 2763 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake the plane.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KWTX

Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
HEARNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Gen Z#Elizabeth Ii#Linus Women Health#Senior Health
starlocalmedia.com

BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?

From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
SALADO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl

From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KWTX

10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two separate early morning car crashes leave two deceased

Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Early this morning emergency crews responded to two separate crashes. The first accident happened at 3:00 am. Sunday morning on County Road 159 near FM 1240. A pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge near Big Creek that rolled resulting in two people being...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light

The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy