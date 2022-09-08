Read full article on original website
Related
Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content
Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
Best strategy games for Android in 2022
Strategy games can take many forms, from fast-paced RTS matches to measured turn-based games. However, you don't need to limit yourself to one sub-genre to enjoy the best Android strategy games. We've collected a list of the best strategy games available for mobile. From established franchises like Civilization to indie...
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Football Manager 23’ trailer confirms November release date and PS5 debut
Football Manager 23 has been announced by developer Sports Interactive, and is set to arrive in November on a several new platforms including PS5. Football Manager 23 launches on November 8, and in a series first, it will be launching on PS5 and Apple Arcade alongside PC and Xbox platforms. The game’s mobile version, Football Manager 23 Touch, will also be launching on Nintendo Switch.
FIFA・
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
ComicBook
Xbox Fans Finally Getting Highly-Requested Controller Feature
Microsoft has revealed that it will finally be giving fans access to a highly-requested feature that involves Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers. Since Microsoft first began its "Design Lab" a few years back, which allows customers to customize their own Xbox controllers, fans have been asking for this program to extend to also include customizable versions of the Xbox Elite controller. And while it seemed like this inclusion might never come about, Microsoft has announced that it will finally be giving fans exactly what they have so badly wanted.
Oculus Quest 2 128GB vs. 256GB: Which should you buy?
The Oculus Quest 2 has 128GB or 256GB of storage options, but is it worth paying more to get the extra storage? We're here to help you decide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
techeblog.com
Horizon Chase 2 Hits Apple Arcade, Has Online Multiplayer for All Racing Game Modes
Horizon Chase 2 by Brazil-based developer Aquiris is now available on Apple Arcade, and this title takes you around the world with online multiplayer for all game modes. That’s right, there are no in-app purchases for power-ups or features, as you get all 55 tracks distributed in 5 countries and the ability to unlock 10 cars right from the start.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
notebookcheck.net
Supposed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 3DMark Time Spy Extreme listing highlights magnificent performance uplift and sky-high clock speeds
Although many leaks have talked about the GeForce RTX 4090's performance relative to Ampere, no real-world benchmarks of the high-end graphics card showed up. A previous leak speculated that it would score around 19,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme. Now, reliable Twitter leaker @9550Pro has stumbled upon what looks like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 demolishing the benchmark. While HXL is usually spot-on with hardware-themed leaks, some scepticism is always advised.
ComicBook
Perfect Dark Gets New Update From Xbox Executive
An Xbox executive has offered an update on Perfect Dark, a reboot of Rare's iconic shooter. Perfect Dark was officially announced in 2020 after a new studio known as The Initiative was formed in 2018. The studio is comprised of veterans from across the gaming industry, ensuring only the best of the best are working on this title. Xbox has referred to the game as an "AAAA" title, as opposed to the normal "AAA" label used for big budget titles. As of right now, no one has any idea what that even means or how it could possibly live up to such a label. The game has been quiet since its initial reveal, leaving some to question what state is in. The only significant news to come out of Perfect Dark is that Crystal Dynamics is now helping out on the project following rumors of painfully slow development progress and large waves of staff departures, something some speculated to mean the game was in rough shape.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
ComicBook
Former PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprising PS5 Upgrade
A game that was previously made available via PlayStation Plus all the way back in May 2019 has now qualified for a free upgrade on PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, a number of games that first came to PS4 have been getting updated to take advantage of Sony's next-gen console. Sadly, many of these PS5 upgrades for games on PS4 haven't been given to players who have downloaded qualified titles via PlayStation Plus since they don't technically "own" the product. Fortunately, for one game in question, this situation no longer holds true.
Asrock creates new AM5 BIOS to resolve previously reported long boot times
Why it matters: Earlier this month, sources on Twitter identified a potential issue related to Asrock's new AM5 BIOS and boot times. Asrock's recently released x670 Steel Legend motherboard includes a table outlining several RAM configurations and their associated boot times. Fans and tech enthusiasts were taken aback by the length of those times, which could range from 100 to 400 seconds. Thankfully, a new BIOS and firmware update fixes the problem.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade
The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
Comments / 0