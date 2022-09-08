Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Prince Harry and Meghan confirm they are also travelling to Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they are also travelling to Balmoral amid concerns about the Queen's health. Buckingham Palace announced today (7 September) that the Queen, who is 96 years old, is undergoing medical supervision at her Balmoral estate near Aberdeen. Assuring she is comfortable, the statement explained:...
Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years
Prince Harry’s bond with Queen Elizabeth II has remained strong through the years, despite his decision to step away from his senior position within the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Despite reports that Harry “blindsided” his grandmother, the prince turned that down during a March 2021...
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Queen's Bruised Hand Caused Concern Among Royal Watchers in Latest Photos
An apparent bruise on the 96-year-old queen's hand shown in photos released on Tuesday provoked comment before her doctors announced they were "concerned."
Minimalist Meghan! Duchess of Sussex is radiant in a £245 knitted cream top from US label Anine Bing, £1,040 Brandon Maxwell trousers and towering heels as she joins Prince Harry in Dusseldorf
Meghan Markle was radiant in a white ensemble as she arrived in Germany hand-in-hand with her husband Prince Harry for an Invictus Games event this afternoon. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, who is currently living in the US having stepped back from royal duty, attended the event with the Duke to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 Games, which have been delayed due to the pandemic.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
King Charles III Is ‘Working Closely’ With Prince William and Leaning on Wife Camilla: She’s a ‘Tower of Strength’
Leaning on his family. King Charles III is depending on son Prince William and wife Camilla after inheriting the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “King Charles calls Camilla his ‘tower of strength,’” the insider reveals. “[He] says she makes him a...
Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral
The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
Kate Middleton Wears Black Midi Dress & Pumps That Honor Somber Dressing Traditions for Floral Tribute in Queen Elizabeth’s Memory
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Middleton wore an A-line mock neck black long-sleeve dress fitted with a simple midi skirt. The royal donned short dangling diamond earrings and wore sheer black tights, adding an extra layer of coverage. The Princess opted for black pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels. William joined his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a crisp...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Prince Charles Through the Years: The British Heir’s Life in Photos
Born to rule. Prince Charles has been the heir apparent to the British throne for decades. In fact, he has held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales and started a family of his own.
Prince Harry Tells Mourners Windsor Castle Is a “Lonely Place” Without Queen Elizabeth
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle and reflected on the loss of his grandmother. "It's a lonely place up there now without her," he told several fans in the large crowd...
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress. With stylists on speed dial, it […]
Prince William arrives at Balmoral with royal family members
Prince William was pictured behind the wheel as he made his way to Balmoral Castle on Thursday. The Duke of Cambridge drove Queen Elizabeth ’s youngest sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex to Balmoral after arriving at Aberdeen airport. Prince...
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and preparing Meghan for royal life — for the first time during their engagement interview in November 2017.
Photos show the most stunning looks Gemma Chan has worn over the years
Gemma Chan is best known for her roles in movies like "Crazy Rich Asians" and Marvel's "Eternals" — but she's also a star on the red carpet.
Prince Harry Traveling to Scotland to Be With Queen Elizabeth II Amid Doctor’s Concerns, Meghan Markle to Remain in London
According to new reports, only Prince Harry made the trip to Scotland and Meghan will remain in England. (Duchess Kate also didn’t travel with William.) The Suits alum, however, will no longer attend the WellChild Awards as planned. Original story below:. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are changing their...
