Pembroke, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

JamBase

Jennifer Hartswick Band, Neighbor 9 & Duochrome Kick Off Into The Sun 2022: Setlists & Pro-Shot Video

Into The Sun 2022 began on Friday at Soundcheck Studios in Pembroke, Massachusetts with performances from the Jennifer Hartswick Band, Neighbor and Duochrome. Jennifer Hartswick Band’s headlining set saw the group joined by members of Duochrome, while Neighbor presented a Neighbor 9 set featuring horns and backing vocalists as part of the first night of the three-night mini-festival.
