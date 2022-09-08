On Saturday, Neighbor headlined the second night of Into The Sun 2022 at Soundcheck Studios in Pembroke, Massachusetts. Night two also saw performances by Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino and The Nth Power. JHa (trumpet/vocals) and Cassarino (guitar/vocals) kicked off the evening with a set that mixed some of Hartswick’s...

PEMBROKE, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO