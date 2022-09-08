Read full article on original website
Trump insisted he would stay in White House after loss: book
A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reportedly reveals former President Trump told aides following the 2020 presidential election that he would remain in the White House after President Biden’s inauguration. Haberman wrote that Trump seemed to recognize he had lost to Biden immediately following the...
Sen. Tim Scott Downplays Electability Concerns Over Struggling Senate GOP Candidates
"Who we have on the field is who we’re gonna play,” Scott told "Fox News Sunday."
