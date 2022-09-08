Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Update: Inmate in Custody
CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
Craig County Sheriff's Office locate missing inmate
Dallas Wayne Logan has been located and returned to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
news9.com
1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
news9.com
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
fox4kc.com
Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
Prosecutors Charge 17-Year-Old Driver For June Crash That Killed Hannah Weis
The Tulsa County District Attorney's office has charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter and DUI in connection to a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis. The one vehicle, roll-over crash happened in June near 33rd West Avenue, just North of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks. OHP said Weis and a 17-year-old...
TPD searching for auto-ped suspect
Authorities said a male victim was hit in the middle of the road and was found deceased.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow police recover body of man missing since Aug. 30
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they have recovered the body of a man missing since Aug. 30 on Saturday. Robert Mundine, 86, was last seen at his apartment and a Silver Alert was soon issued. Police said Mundine suffered from dementia and heart conditions. Mundine was...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Church
The Tulsa Police Department said an alert citizen helped them catch a man suspected of breaking into a church near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Officers said they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early this morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma attorney weighs in on ‘humane euthanasia’ after Locust Grove police shoot two stray dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — FOX23 is investigating what is considered legal in Oklahoma when it comes to putting down stray animals. Two stray dogs were shot by Locust Grove police in August. Former Locust Grove Police Chief Cullen Bean told FOX23 he resigned when he found out an officer...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
kggfradio.com
Warrant Wednesday In Caney
The Caney Police Department will be looking for the following folks who failed to appear in court yesterday. 35-year-old Cody Burton, 43-year-old Joshua Fultz, 37-year-old Durell Ingram, 34-year-old Ashley Krenz, 67-year-old Terry Mitchell, 21-year-old Quincy Poole, 26-year-old Preston Wardlow, and 20-year-old Kara Young. Arrest Warrants have been issued by the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Teenager charged with manslaughter after car accident left one dead
JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 17-year-old Harley Wilson with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis in June. On June 12, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., Jenks Police Department received an emergency call reporting a serious motor...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting
Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
mix965tulsa.com
Photos: Catoosa Police arrest man accused of selling drugs to a man who overdosed, died
Photos: Photos: Catoosa Police arrest man accused of selling drugs to a man who overdosed, died 24-year-old Gavin Long (pictured above) died of a drug overdose last week. Catoosa police found him in the front seat of his car in a parking lot in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 31, morning.
