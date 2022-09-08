ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Update: Inmate in Custody

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
VINITA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caney, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Dewey, OK
City
Caney, OK
City
Caney, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating

One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital

A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
fox4kc.com

Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured

LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
LINN COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow police recover body of man missing since Aug. 30

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they have recovered the body of a man missing since Aug. 30 on Saturday. Robert Mundine, 86, was last seen at his apartment and a Silver Alert was soon issued. Police said Mundine suffered from dementia and heart conditions. Mundine was...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kggfradio.com

Warrant Wednesday In Caney

The Caney Police Department will be looking for the following folks who failed to appear in court yesterday. 35-year-old Cody Burton, 43-year-old Joshua Fultz, 37-year-old Durell Ingram, 34-year-old Ashley Krenz, 67-year-old Terry Mitchell, 21-year-old Quincy Poole, 26-year-old Preston Wardlow, and 20-year-old Kara Young. Arrest Warrants have been issued by the...
CANEY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teenager charged with manslaughter after car accident left one dead

JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 17-year-old Harley Wilson with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis in June. On June 12, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., Jenks Police Department received an emergency call reporting a serious motor...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting

Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy