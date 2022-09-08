Read full article on original website
Attorney General's Office Announces New Free App
Between the years of 2015 and 2018, suicide deaths for Kansas youth, ages 10-17, increased by 70%. This alarming trend, prompted Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, with the cooperation of the Tower Mental Health Foundation, to create a Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force in the spring of 2018. The 2019 report, issued by the Task Force, stated that a youth-focused phone app that would connect youth to resources and information was needed. It also created the position of Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator within the Office of the Attorney General.
Area Drought Continues Despite Recent Rain
The drought across the midwest continues to worsen and Kansas and Oklahoma are being hit hard. According to the latest from the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma are in extreme or severe drought. Western portions of both states are categorized as exceptional drought. SunGroup Realtor and Auctioneer Keith Beaumont says Montgomery county is in the next to worst drought category.
