Between the years of 2015 and 2018, suicide deaths for Kansas youth, ages 10-17, increased by 70%. This alarming trend, prompted Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, with the cooperation of the Tower Mental Health Foundation, to create a Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force in the spring of 2018. The 2019 report, issued by the Task Force, stated that a youth-focused phone app that would connect youth to resources and information was needed. It also created the position of Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator within the Office of the Attorney General.

