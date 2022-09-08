These 5 Things Should Not Be on Your Resume in 2022, According to a Senior Google Recruiter

If you've ever wondered what it takes to write a resume that grabs a prospective employer's attention, you're in luck.

Erica Rivera, a Chicago-based senior recruiter for Google, is going viral on TikTok for sharing her resume tips — specifically, the five things you should stop putting on your resume right now.

First on the list? Stop including your full address. "We don't need the full address: city and state only," Rivera explains.

Next, say goodbye to that objective statement. "Gotta go," Rivera advises. "That was 1970. We are in 2022."

You should also be strategic about laying out your work history, Rivera says. That means highlighting only those roles that are actually applicable to the position at hand.

And don't skimp when it comes to strong action verbs either — you'll want to make yourself sound as competent and integral as possible. Rivera cautions against weak action verbs like "I helped" or "I was responsible for." Instead, go for verbs like "streamlined," "strategized" and "generated."

Finally, you don't need to include your references or note that they're available upon request. If you reach that stage in the process, the hiring employer will ask for them.

With more than 11 million jobs open in the U.S., per CNBC , recent grads and seasoned professionals alike are well-positioned to snag the job of their dreams (or just one that will pay the bills) if they update their resumes for 2022.