ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon CEO Says Amazon's Office Employees Can Stay Home – For Now

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bt1Co_0hn8qCQ600

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy could be embracing the hybrid life .

He said at the 2022 Code Conference Wednesday that (at least the corporate portion) of the company's 1.5-million-person workforce is not going to be required to go back to the office for the moment – setting Amazon apart from fellow tech giants Apple and Google, which have recently begun to hustle their employees back to IRL workspaces.

"We don't have a plan to require people to come back," Jassy said at the event Wednesday, per CNBC . "We don't right now. But we're going to proceed adaptively as we learn."

He added that many people who work for Amazon are in the office some days and that it varies by department, per the outlet.

But he did say at the event he thinks the approach has limitations. "I think it's a little harder to invent remotely," Jassy added.

Amazon employees who work in offices got sent home in March 2020 , like many other corporate employees. But as CNBC notes, the company said in March 2021 that it hoped to get people back to the office in some capacity, per a memo sent to employees, then softened that stance in October.

When asked what seemed to shift his perspective, an Amazon spokesperson maintained this is similar to what the company said last October .

"We are still operating on a flexible working policy," the spokesperson told Entrepreneur .

They added that the company does not plan to create one policy for the whole company as far as working in the office goes and plans to leave it up to each team, as Jassy outlined in his blog post in October.

Amazon exceeded earnings expectations in Q2, reporting $121.2 billion in net sales, a 7% increase from the same time last year.

Its in-person workforce has higher-than-typical rates of warehouse injury , one study found. The company's turnover rate for in-person workers is so high that it has worried about running out of U.S. workers, a New York Times investigation revealed .

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
BUSINESS
Vox

Some Amazon Prime customers say they don’t have two-day shipping anymore

The complaints from Amazon customers are similar and popping up across the US. From western New York to central Missouri to rural Washington state, some Amazon Prime members are asking a version of the same question: What happened to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping?. As Amazon brings next-day and same-day...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Google#Apple And Google#Cnbc
HackerNoon

Why Does Amazon Have Low Pay and Poor Conditions When Jeff Bezos is a Multibillionaire

There are always two sides to every story. In this particular case, there’s the third side too, for me a personal one. Just to be clear, I’m not an Amazon employee, and Jeff Bezos and I ain’t buddies. I just happened to be one of many Amazon users/customers. I self-published a book of stories on Amazon. My experience was great. The publishing process is surprisingly simple and straightforward. With an exception of my book cover, I did it all by myself, including the paperback version. This is where my story becomes interesting.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy