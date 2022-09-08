The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Paige Elizabeth Binek, 19 of Swanville, MN 56382 - MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD open container; John Alan Bailey, 73 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM criminal abuse by caregiver & MSD domestic assault; Nicholas Jeffrey Smith, 33 of No Permanent Address - MSD trespass & MSD disorderly conduct; Terance Boimah Gbawo, 23 of No Permanent Address - MSD domestic assault (2 counts); Rodney Bernard Jones, 53 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic abuse no contact order violation; Ethan Daniel Boutin, 26 of Sartell, MN 56377 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Romey Livette Ferguson, 21 of Rogers, MN 55374 - GM 2nd degree DWI, MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD careless driving over 100 mph; Wilian Josue Quintanilla Melgar, 28 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Tiffany Ann Johnson, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance for possession; Dylan Stephen Burk, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM no insurance; Adam Stanley Parson, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Benjamin Anthony Montroy, 27 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Aaron WIlliam Vierimaa, 50 of Springfield, VA 22150 - MSD domestic assault; Dominic Ryan Erickson, 18 of No Permanent Address - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession; Zacharia Wyatt Thomas, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL domestic assault for strangulation & MSD domestic assault; David Lyle Sharp, Jr., 34 of Otsego, MN 55330 - GM 2nd degree DWI & Carver Co. warrant; Joshua John Adler, 36 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrants; Myra Joe Anderson, 42 of Braham, MN 55006 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Loretta Jean Kramer, 43 of Hibbing, MN 55746 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Alexander Eugene Blackstone, 31 of Lakeland, MN 55043 - Washington Co. warrant; Shawn Lavell Washington, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Jennifer Lee Misamore, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Wright Co. warrants; Jenifer Tyler Quinn, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - an Anoka Co. warrant; Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Haned Abdufetah Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Nicole Dawn Schmidt, 30 of Milaca, MN 56353 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Richard Earl Fawcett, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Tracy James Taylor, 61 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jasper Orlin Thompson, 29 of Aurora, MN 55705 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Michael James Smith, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39 of Faribault, MN 55021 - Sherburne Co. warrant.

