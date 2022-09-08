Read full article on original website
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
NEXT Weather: Friday cooldown with showers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers and storms have been mainly north and northwest of the metro area Friday morning.Overnight, there were some storms with several reports of hail. By mid-morning, showers will be more likely in the metro, along with some rumbles of thunder as well. Temps will fall into the 60s later today. MORE: Twin Cities Area RadarThe weekend looks dry for the metro and most of the state. There could be a few showers to the southeast into Sunday.
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Minnesota Man Pleads Not Guilty to Apple River Stabbings Charges
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing a teenage boy on the Apple River in western Wisconsin today entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. 52-year-old Nikolae Miu was formally arraigned this afternoon on the murder count and four counts of...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Paige Elizabeth Binek, 19 of Swanville, MN 56382 - MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD open container; John Alan Bailey, 73 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM criminal abuse by caregiver & MSD domestic assault; Nicholas Jeffrey Smith, 33 of No Permanent Address - MSD trespass & MSD disorderly conduct; Terance Boimah Gbawo, 23 of No Permanent Address - MSD domestic assault (2 counts); Rodney Bernard Jones, 53 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic abuse no contact order violation; Ethan Daniel Boutin, 26 of Sartell, MN 56377 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Romey Livette Ferguson, 21 of Rogers, MN 55374 - GM 2nd degree DWI, MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD careless driving over 100 mph; Wilian Josue Quintanilla Melgar, 28 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Tiffany Ann Johnson, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance for possession; Dylan Stephen Burk, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM no insurance; Adam Stanley Parson, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Benjamin Anthony Montroy, 27 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Aaron WIlliam Vierimaa, 50 of Springfield, VA 22150 - MSD domestic assault; Dominic Ryan Erickson, 18 of No Permanent Address - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession; Zacharia Wyatt Thomas, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL domestic assault for strangulation & MSD domestic assault; David Lyle Sharp, Jr., 34 of Otsego, MN 55330 - GM 2nd degree DWI & Carver Co. warrant; Joshua John Adler, 36 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrants; Myra Joe Anderson, 42 of Braham, MN 55006 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Loretta Jean Kramer, 43 of Hibbing, MN 55746 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Alexander Eugene Blackstone, 31 of Lakeland, MN 55043 - Washington Co. warrant; Shawn Lavell Washington, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Jennifer Lee Misamore, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Wright Co. warrants; Jenifer Tyler Quinn, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - an Anoka Co. warrant; Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Haned Abdufetah Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Nicole Dawn Schmidt, 30 of Milaca, MN 56353 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Richard Earl Fawcett, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Tracy James Taylor, 61 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jasper Orlin Thompson, 29 of Aurora, MN 55705 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Michael James Smith, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39 of Faribault, MN 55021 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
bravamagazine.com
Calling All Shoppers to Edina
Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
WEAU-TV 13
New Richmond homicide suspect appears in court Thursday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The woman charged with homicide in New Richmond on Aug. 29 appears in court Thursday. 53-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond, who is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, appeared for a status conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
Two shot dead as gunfire erupts overnight in Minneapolis
Another violent night in Minneapolis results in two dead, one of them 16 years old, with several wounded, and there was also a shooting in Saint Paul
Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings
A bloody night in Minneapolis as gunfire in three separate incidents left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy, and seven others injured. The first incident happened just after 8:15 p.m., with the 16-year-old boy found lying in a parking lot in the area of Knox and Plymouth avenues. The boy was in critical condition from gunshot wounds and died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
