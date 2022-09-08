ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida sits just outside CBS Sports' top 10 in latest rankings

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
Florida football’s huge victory over the Utah Utes to open the 2022 campaign has had a tremendous effect on how the national media sees Billy Napier’s team. Previously sitting well outside of all of the major top-25 rankings, the Gators have made a meteoric ascent in the polls following their Week 1 win.

The Orange and Blue moved up to the No. 19 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and even higher in the AP Poll, shooting up all the way to No. 12. Sports Illustrated has Florida cracking the top 10 and landing at No. 8 in the country while USA TODAY Sports‘ re-ranking put it at No. 12.

CBS Sports has also weighed in on the opening game of the Gators’ schedule, issuing the team an A-plus grade for its performance last Saturday. Sports writer Chip Patterson also contributed to the cause, publishing his college football rankings after Week 1 and putting the Gators at No. 11.

That ranking puts Florida behind three other SEC schools, with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs claiming the top two spots, respectively, and the Texas A&M Aggies at No. 7. The Arkansas Razorbacks are one spot behind the Gators at No. 12 while the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 22 and Kentucky Wildcats at No. 23 round out the conference peers included.

Florida will face Kentucky this weekend in the Swamp with a kickoff time slated for 7 p.m. EDT.

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best reactions from Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Football in Arkansas is fun again. The Razorbacks and their fan base have mostly suffered the last 10 years. Coach Sam Pittman brought some light in 2020 and opened the iris last year. Now, in 2022, the Hogs are a force with which to be reckoned. It isn’t just Hogs Faithful who are taking notice. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks have drawn the attention of college football at large. Saturday’s win over South Carolina was more evidence of it. Arkansas certainly won’t drop in the polls when the next batch of rankings are released and could even move up. No one would be surprised. Not even the national media. The respect for the Razorbacks has returned and considering next week comes against former coach Bobby Petrino, it couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Life is a circle. Welphttps://twitter.com/RealWildhog/status/1568641380733296643The Beasthttps://twitter.com/That_Guy_Harris/status/1568644355837026304 Sanders had seven tackles by halftime, including two for-loss and a pass break-up. It was sheer sideline-to-sideline work for the transfer from Alabama.No lies detectedhttps://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1568673387555475458 The Hogs are a combination of smashmouth and beauty. The saviors of college football? Maybe.The former players have pride in the programhttps://twitter.com/jonathanmarsh40/status/1568694791860355073 Marshall had to live through the rough years of Arkansas football. Glad to see he's never left the Hogs behind.No better companyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/156868323651106406511
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

