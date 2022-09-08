Firefighters from multiple departments spent much of Sept. 7 battling a crosstie fire in Hazen, Nev. The blaze destroyed the entire railroad tie yard and smoke was traveling west and northeast. People close to the fire had to be evacuated from their homes or business, and on Sept. 8 schools were operating with extreme caution. Outdoor physical activities were limited, and children were being kept inside for lunch and recess. U.S. Highway 50 was closed from Farm District Road to Leetville junction.

