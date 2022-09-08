Read full article on original website
Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks
Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
How bad does the air have to get for Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday?
The air in Reno would have to get much worse than it has been all weekend for the Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday. For school to be canceled, the air quality index would have to climb to above 300 and be in the maroon color range, with...
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
Lyon County eyes Mound House center options
Lyon County is developing two options for a plan on the Mound House community center, a project the unincorporated community continues to advocate as one of its highest priorities. The area’s Citizen Advisory Board on Sept. 6 received an update from County Manager Jeff Page on his recent presentation to...
TRPA approves monopine cell tower in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A new cellular monopine tower located on Tunnel Creek Road was approved by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency on Thursday, Aug. 11. TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen explained that the approval came after a significant vetting process of the area to be sure it remained in conjunction with the Lake Tahoe Regional Plan.
The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
Man in custody after Labor Day standoff in Johnson Lane
A man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car and then held deputies at bay for a half-hour on Labor Day will be held without bail until at least next week. Charles Edward Wilkinson, 25, was on court conditions Sept. 5 around 6:30 p.m. Monday when emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.
'Very unhealthy' air likely for Reno; hazy to smoky skies forecast for Great Reno Balloon Race
The Reno and Tahoe areas will see periods of “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” air quality Thursday afternoon as another wave of heavy smoke blows into the area, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. And that smoke will likely stick around for the weekend, possibly impacting the upcoming Great Reno Balloon Race. ...
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
Railroad Tie Yard Fire Continues to Burn Near Hazen; Schools Open Thursday
A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later. Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
Fire in crosstie yard leads to evacuations; officials say heat could be the cause
Firefighters from multiple departments spent much of Sept. 7 battling a crosstie fire in Hazen, Nev. The blaze destroyed the entire railroad tie yard and smoke was traveling west and northeast. People close to the fire had to be evacuated from their homes or business, and on Sept. 8 schools were operating with extreme caution. Outdoor physical activities were limited, and children were being kept inside for lunch and recess. U.S. Highway 50 was closed from Farm District Road to Leetville junction.
Three Arrests and 13 Citations Issued in Motorcycle Safety Operation
The Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 9, 2022 in areas of high traffic throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists. Three arrests were made including: one for driving under the influence, another for reckless...
The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City. Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia...
Unhealthy air quality likely to continue
Air quality Friday morning in Carson City is “unhealthy” according to AirNow.gov. The smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County east of Forest Hill continues to drift over the Sierra. The fire is grown to almost 40,000 acres, three times the official 13,000 acres reported by...
