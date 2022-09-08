Cardinals face the Nationals leading series 2-1

Washington Nationals (48-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (81-56, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-9, 4.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-9, 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -295, Nationals +238; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis is 47-23 at home and 81-56 overall. The Cardinals have a 45-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has gone 26-42 in road games and 48-89 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 70 extra base hits (35 doubles and 35 home runs). Tommy Edman is 15-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 26 doubles, four triples and a home run for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-46 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .229 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.