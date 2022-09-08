ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals face the Nationals leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Nationals (48-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (81-56, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-9, 4.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-9, 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -295, Nationals +238; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis is 47-23 at home and 81-56 overall. The Cardinals have a 45-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has gone 26-42 in road games and 48-89 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 70 extra base hits (35 doubles and 35 home runs). Tommy Edman is 15-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 26 doubles, four triples and a home run for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-46 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .229 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Estrada, Flores homer in late innings, Giants beat Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Thairo Estrada homered in the seventh, Wilmer Flores connected in the eighth and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday night. The Giants kept the Cubs’ offense in check while using six pitchers on a bullpen day, though Zach McKinstry had four hits for the Cubs, who have dropped 15 of 21. Estrada, Evan Longoria and Austin Dean had two hits each for the Giants, who had lost five of six. Flores hit a two-run shot off Hayden Wesneski (1-1) after Lewis Brinson walked for his 18th homer of the season, matching a career high and snapping an 0-for-19 skid.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Judge, Yankees start with 7 straight hits, rout Kluber, Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday. Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move to 4 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division. Judge, leading the majors with 55 home runs, hit three singles in raising his average to .307. He is the first Yankees player to reach base at least three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in June 1957. Judge also is the seventh Yankee to reach base at least three times in at least seven straight games. Besides Mantle, Babe Ruth did it in 1920, Lou Gehrig achieved it twice in 1936 and 1937, Tommy Henrich did it in 1938 and Joe DiMaggio along with Frank Crosetti achieved the feat in 1939.
BRONX, NY
