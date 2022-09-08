Read full article on original website
Related
Can Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Solve Monday Night Football?
For years the iconic football product has been stuck, shuffling through talent and on-air teams without nailing it. Enter the former Fox duo, a model of consistency.
NFL・
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols not only helped the St. Louis Cardinals win with the latest mammoth home run of his remarkable 2022 campaign, but he also made MLB history, passing Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most on the all-time list. Pujols pummeled the 2-0 fastball for career homer No....
Comments / 0