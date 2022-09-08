After 15 years of serving farmers in Door and Kewaunee counties, Aerica Bjurstrom is being honored nationally for those efforts. The National Association of County Agricultural Agents announced on Friday that it awarded the Distinguished Service Award to Bjurstrom at a ceremony hosted in Florida earlier this year. The award is earned by those who have worked in extension offices for at least ten years, are held in high esteem by their peers, and have developed outstanding programs through Extension. Bjurstrom is currently the regional dairy educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. She previously held a more broad role within the Extension program, serving as the agriculture educator for Kewaunee County. Her specialty is dairy farm management with a focus on herd health and well-being, but she has also helped the area in other ways. She served as the Executive Secretary for Kewaunee County’s run as the host of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in 2017. Bjurstrom also helped develop programming to address mental health crises among Wisconsin farmers.

