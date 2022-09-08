Read full article on original website
Bjurstrom garners national recognition
After 15 years of serving farmers in Door and Kewaunee counties, Aerica Bjurstrom is being honored nationally for those efforts. The National Association of County Agricultural Agents announced on Friday that it awarded the Distinguished Service Award to Bjurstrom at a ceremony hosted in Florida earlier this year. The award is earned by those who have worked in extension offices for at least ten years, are held in high esteem by their peers, and have developed outstanding programs through Extension. Bjurstrom is currently the regional dairy educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. She previously held a more broad role within the Extension program, serving as the agriculture educator for Kewaunee County. Her specialty is dairy farm management with a focus on herd health and well-being, but she has also helped the area in other ways. She served as the Executive Secretary for Kewaunee County’s run as the host of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in 2017. Bjurstrom also helped develop programming to address mental health crises among Wisconsin farmers.
Door County being strategic with its use of ARPA funds
Some of your favorite non-profit organizations could benefit from some of the federal funding Door County received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Last month, the Door County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to make approximately $200,000 available to local organizations providing services to “expand and enhance behavioral health and a broad range of related programs and services” in the area. It is just the latest plan from the county to use the over $5.3 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says they have tried to be strategic with their ARPA funds to address major and immediate needs in the area, including housing and broadband internet.
Homeless Shelter Plans Expansion Ahead Of Winter
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a $300,000 grant, the City of Appleton is partnering with Pillars to provide more resources to the homeless shelter and to launch the Winter Shelter Overflow program. The overflow program is designed to provide a space for people eligible for shelter but unable to...
Recognizing the signs is half the battle in suicide prevention
Knowing the signs and feeling comfortable addressing them are ways you can help your loved ones from being a statistic when it comes to suicide. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, nearly 46,000 people committed suicide in 2020. That number could have been even worse, with an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts documented. Door County Medical Center Senior Life Solutions Program Director Lauren Daoust says just having the conversation can help head off tragedy down the road.
Omicron-formulated COVID boosters are on the way
Your best bet of protecting yourself from the effects of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is already in Wisconsin and could be coming to Door County soon. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reported earlier this week that a supply of the updated COVID-19 booster is trickling into pharmacies and hospitals. The new formulation is designed to target the more contagious variant specifically. While it is not yet approved for kids, the Pfizer booster will be available for those 12 and up and the Moderna booster for those 18 and up. Like the flu vaccine, Door County Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Heise says the new booster vaccine could help you stay safe from what is circulating in communities.
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding breaks ground on new machinery shop
You will see a newer and safer building for its employees at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding pop up over the next year. With dozens of government officials, employees, and community members looking on, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding broke ground on what will be known as Building 110, home to its new machinery shop.
Spartans golf wait out rain for scheduled invitational
Mother Nature may wash out Luxemburg-Casco's week opening invitational on Monday. The Spartans are scheduled to play at River Island Golf Course in Oconto Falls against Bonduel, Marinette, NEW Lutheran, Oconto Falls, Pulaski, Seymour, Shawano Community, and Wrightstown, beginning at 10 a.m. Rain is expected for most of the day...
Door and Kewaunee counties stay at medium level
For the second week in a row, you will find both Door and Kewaunee counties in the medium level of the COVID-19 Community Level scale. Door County broke its month-long streak at the high COVID-19 Community Level last week while Kewaunee County has been in the medium community level for a few weeks. The metric is based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations and the current number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people. On Tuesday, the Door County Public Health Department announced no recent COVID-19-related hospitalizations plus 25 additional cases. Almost 30 of the 72 Wisconsin counties are in the medium level as of Friday morning.
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
Pro Arte Quartet returns to Door County
You will be able to catch the world’s oldest continuously performing quartet perform in Egg Harbor on September 18th. The Pro Arte Quartet, composed of violinists David Perry and Suzanne Beia, violist Sally Chisholm and violincellist Parry Karp, will perform the music of Beethoven, Mozart, and Mendelssohn during their performance. Midsummer’s Music Executive Director Allyson Fleck will make the Pro Arte Quartet a quintet when she performs with her viola during the Mozart selection. The Pro Arte Quartet was born out of the Wisconsin Union Theater during World War II after Belgium became overrun by Nazi’s leaving three of the original four members war orphans. Midsummer’s Music will present the Pro Arte Quartet at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor at 3 p.m. You can click the link for ticketing information.
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
9/11/22 Special Ride For Appleton Man On His Birthday
APPLETON, Wis. – When James Knott asked his husband what he wanted for his birthday, the answer was unexpected. Gary Gustafson said he wanted to take a ride in a black Corvette convertible. “We have no idea why Gary said a black Corvette convertible,” explained James. “He later told...
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
Tesla Supercharger comes to the city of Marinette
In the parking lot of Jack's Fresh Market is technology new to the City of Marinette. This August, Tesla installed one of its latest superchargers.
Stone Hedge: Door County’s Newest Sports Pub
When Stone Hedge Golf Course was listed for sale last October, it took Kevin and Erin Wehrenberg less than a day to put in an offer. He was taking his youngest son to school when their realtor texted him to ask whether they had any interest in it. “I looked...
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
