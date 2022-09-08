Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joined Cheddar News to discuss how soon a price drop for gas is expected to arrive. "Prices could go below the $3 per gallon mark, and I do think that, of course, it is subject to hurricane season or unexpected outages. The national average could ultimately fall another 20, 40, even 50 cents a gallon over the next couple of months."

