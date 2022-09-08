Read full article on original website
Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joined Cheddar News to discuss how soon a price drop for gas is expected to arrive. "Prices could go below the $3 per gallon mark, and I do think that, of course, it is subject to hurricane season or unexpected outages. The national average could ultimately fall another 20, 40, even 50 cents a gallon over the next couple of months."
This Ontario Cable Car Takes You Gliding Over A Whirlpool Gorge Surrounded By Fall Colours
You can level up your fall views with a picturesque ride over a whirlpool and tree-speckled escarpment. The Whirlpool Aero Car in Niagara will take you to new heights if you're looking for a fun way to check out the changing colours this fall. You will fly 3,500 feet across...
7 Corn Mazes In Ontario Where You Can Wind Your Way Through Fall Wonder
Grab your boots! You'll be a-maize-d at all of the winding fall labyrinths that you can get lost in this season. Massive puzzles, hidden games and quirky corners are waiting for your visit. Here are seven spots in Ontario where you can navigate a corn maze and a ton of...
Purdys Is Hiring Candy Makers & Chocolate Connoisseurs So You Can Work With Chocolate All Day
Purdys Chocolatier is hiring for a bunch of jobs in Canada including candy makers, chocolate connoisseurs and more which means you can work with chocolate all day!. The positions are located in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria and elsewhere across Canada. You can find a variety of jobs with Purdys...
