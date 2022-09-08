ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Amanda Schull on Hallmark's Marry Go Round, Sharing Special Moments with Family

Amanda Schull stars opposite Brennan Elliott in Hallmark Channel's Marry Go Round. She stars as Abby Foster, a woman planning her wedding to a lovely man who gets unexpected news -- her short marriage to her high school sweetheart, Luke, has never been appropriately terminated. We chatted with Amanda about...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

See Season 3 Episode 3 Review: This Is Your Land

Sibeth is fucking crazy, and it is long past the time someone does something about her. If only they could catch her!. See Season 3 Episode 3 picks up a little after Maghra and Baba Voss discover that Sibeth had escaped -- or so they thought. What follows is frustration, more hate, a reunion of lovers, a new father, and healing due to Baba's presence.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Paper Girls Canceled at Prime Video

Prime Video is saying goodbye to another YA drama. Deadline is reporting that Paper Girls has been canceled after a single season on the streaming service. News of the cancellation comes despite critical acclaim. It's difficult to judge the success of streaming services that are not forthcoming with viewership statistics.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer

Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise. The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16. Two episodes will be made available on that date. "Scott...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

National Treasure Sequel Series Unlocks Exciting Mysteries in First Trailer

National Treasure will make its small screen debut this December. Disney+ on Saturday unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for National Treasure: The Edge of History. The series will get underway with a two-episode launch on December 14. Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker,...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Star Trek Day 2022: Paramount+ Launches All the News That's Ready to Fly!

Star Trek Day, September 8, commemorates the first Star Trek episode to air on U.S. television in 1966, an episode called "The Man Trap." On this, the third annual celebration of Star Trek Day by Paramount+, the two-hour-long live-streamed event, was co-hosted by Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins. In...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Stop at Nothing

Every family has its secrets, and the Romans prefer to bury them. The season premiere of the highly-anticipated Monarch introduced us to the first family of Country. By the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 1, it's evident that the first family is a hot damn mess. Seriously, Dottie may...
TV SERIES

