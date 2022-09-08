Sibeth is fucking crazy, and it is long past the time someone does something about her. If only they could catch her!. See Season 3 Episode 3 picks up a little after Maghra and Baba Voss discover that Sibeth had escaped -- or so they thought. What follows is frustration, more hate, a reunion of lovers, a new father, and healing due to Baba's presence.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO