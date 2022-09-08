Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Locals in Bulan struggling without gas since flood, hoping to rebuild pipelines
BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pipelines running across the region were busted in the flood, leaving many Eastern Kentuckians without water or gas. Over a month later, locals in Bulan are still without heat in their homes. “We’ve got an issue, we’ve been there with no cooking resources, no hot water,...
wchstv.com
Projects scheduled to improve water service for Floyd County, Ky. residents
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Water service is expected to be improved in Floyd County, Kentucky with construction starting soon on two water projects. One of the areas, the Lackey-Wayland communities, have water outages on a regular basis. The project is set to begin at the split of Route...
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
wymt.com
Local farmers’ markets affected by recent flooding and severe weather
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many farmers’ crops were affected by the severe weather, which has led to fewer vendors at local farmers’ markets. Even if a field was not flooded, the growth of many crops was hindered, like with the Walker Family...
WKYT 27
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
wymt.com
‘We need help’: Knott Co. local collecting flood relief supplies calling for more support
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Flooding wiped away homes across Knott County, but the Roark’s house on Highway 160 stayed upright. Once Donna Roark saw the damage in other neighborhoods, she said she heard a call from God. “It was God that pushed me to do this because he’s been...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
wymt.com
Scores from around the bluegrass after week four of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the mountains and around Kentucky after week four of the high school football season. Somerset 35, Paintsville 34 (OT)
WSAZ
Boone County resident hopeful cold case investigation brings closure
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case investigation in Boone County is leaving residents with more questions than answers. Many viewers reached out Thursday about a heavy police presence near Jeffrey. Typically, in the woods just behind Hewett Creek Road, the only sound is of a babbling brook or...
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
WSAZ
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Rowan gets stop on 2-point attempt to escape Fleming
FLEMINGSBURG – Only fitting that a day a full moon settles in provides a wild football game. That was the case Friday night i
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
Wave 3
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after three people in Johnson County were found dead inside a home on Friday. In a release, Kentucky State Police said troopers and investigators responded to a home on Depot Road on a report of a shooting. Officials found three people...
thelevisalazer.com
SPEED REDUCED IN LOUISA FOR FESTIVAL; BIG SHOW GATHERING…
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 — Speed on Madison Street / KY 3 from end of bridge to railroad tracks, has been reduced from 25 MPH to 15 MPH until Sunday September 11, 2022. Please watch for heavy pedestrian traffic. OVERFLOW PARKING (Green Area) – We have added a over flow...
WSAZ
Deputies investigating shooting in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky Friday. Sheriff Doug Saylor confirms there was a shooting on Depot Street. The sheriff says an arrest was made in Greentown on Route 581. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
salyersvilleindependent.com
EXPLOSION ON MIDDLE FORK
MIDDLE FORK – Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported house explosion on Middle Fork in Magoffin County. Magoffin County 911 dispatched first responders to a home on Middle Fork at 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, September 4, after a next-door neighbor reported hearing an explosion and seeing fire. Middle...
wymt.com
KSP arrests man wanted for ‘large amount’ of thefts in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers arrested a man wanted for numerous investigations in Carter County. On September 7, officials said an off-duty Trooper seen Eric Justice enter a home on Midland Trail in Grayson. During a search, Troopers reportedly found Justice hiding under a bed.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. RIFFE, CHARLES HUBERT ET AL VS. NAUGLE , SCOTT E. ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH, REBECCA LYNN ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) CHRISTIAN, GYPSY VS. THREE RIVERS...
