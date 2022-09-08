ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

City
Wayland, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY
Andy Beshear
WSAZ

Residents react to cold case investigation

3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
#Southern Water#Infrastructure#Governor#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WOWK 13 News

Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

SPEED REDUCED IN LOUISA FOR FESTIVAL; BIG SHOW GATHERING…

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 — Speed on Madison Street / KY 3 from end of bridge to railroad tracks, has been reduced from 25 MPH to 15 MPH until Sunday September 11, 2022. Please watch for heavy pedestrian traffic. OVERFLOW PARKING (Green Area) – We have added a over flow...
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Deputies investigating shooting in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky Friday. Sheriff Doug Saylor confirms there was a shooting on Depot Street. The sheriff says an arrest was made in Greentown on Route 581. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

EXPLOSION ON MIDDLE FORK

MIDDLE FORK – Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported house explosion on Middle Fork in Magoffin County. Magoffin County 911 dispatched first responders to a home on Middle Fork at 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, September 4, after a next-door neighbor reported hearing an explosion and seeing fire. Middle...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022

Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. RIFFE, CHARLES HUBERT ET AL VS. NAUGLE , SCOTT E. ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH, REBECCA LYNN ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) CHRISTIAN, GYPSY VS. THREE RIVERS...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

