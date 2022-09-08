Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Hurricanes score twice in final minute, best Hornets 30-21
ESSEX, Vt. — After trailing 21-14 in the third quarter, the Hurricanes scored 16 unanswered points to beat the Hornets on Friday night. "We took this game like a championship," said Hartford's star running back Ezra Mock. "It was our time to win." The Hurricanes jumped into the driver's...
WCAX
New digs for Ice Cats
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College hockey season is right around the corner, with the UVM women’s hockey team opening its season on September 30th and the men to follow one day later. The Cats will have some new digs at Gutterson this year, with many of the facilities upgraded...
Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade draws large crowds
The Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade took place on Saturday, September 10. Hundreds gathered on the streets of Plattsburgh to honor the city’s historical significance. “Local history that changed the world happened right here on September 11, 1814,” says Peru resident Norm Lavigne. “This is one of the pivotal battles in [the war of 1812], […]
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VTrans to fund on-demand “microtransit” in five more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand “microtransit” in five more communities.
thetrek.co
AT Thru-Hiker Drowns in Connecticut River New Hampshire
Authorities recovered the body of a drowning victim from the Connecticut River near Hanover, NH on Friday. The victim has been identified as Joey Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi. Harvey was an Appalachian Trail thru-hiker who actively posted about his hike on TikTok and other social media platforms. He last...
compassvermont.com
Classic Boat Show Hits Burlington This Weekend
The Burlington waterfront will be bustling this weekend as the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS) holds its annual International Boat Show. Featuring over 120 historic, antique, and classic watercraft dating back to the early 20th century, the event is a rare opportunity for Vermonters to get up close and personal with some of these beautiful vessels.
Unique New England Estate With Mini Golf, Helicopter Pad, and Lots of Lakes
If you're looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property, then here you go. Welcome to Stowe, Vermont, where this 68 acre compound can be yours for $16 million. It's listed by Pall Spera, Pall Spera Company Realtors, LLC. Talk about a picturesque location in such an idyllic New England atmosphere for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Boat catches fire in Point Bay Marina
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A boat went up in flames Saturday around 7:25 p.m. in the Point Bay Marina. Shelburne Fire responded and extinguished the flames. The boat was towed back to shore. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information...
mynbc5.com
Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration weekend kicks off
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 24th annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration kicked off on Friday, as northern New York celebrates the American victory at the Battle on Lake Champlain against the British. Friday's events are just the first of many celebrations people can expect this weekend. It all began with...
newportdispatch.com
Police: St. Johnsbury man facing more charges
CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury who is currently incarcerated is facing more charges, police say. Justin Maloney was cited for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the...
WCAX
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in New England
National Weather Service meteorologists in Burlington say smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy.
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Search of Connecticut River turns up body of Harvey Carroll, 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned
Authorities found the body of a 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire after a search Thursday, according to officials. The man who drowned was identified as Harvey Carroll of Prentiss, Mississippi. It is likely that he fell into the river in Norwich, Vermont before authorities found his body in Hanover, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations
Vermont’s Secretary of Education officials told superintendents last week that masking in schools could be necessary to protect at-risk students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations.
mynbc5.com
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
vermontbiz.com
GlobalFoundries signs PaYS agreement with Army
GlobalFoundries VP Kenneth McAvey and Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle watch as Adjutant General Greg Knight prepares to sign the PaYS agreement on Friday. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The US Army and GlobalFoundries (GF) signed off Friday on a partnership agreement that could boost jobs as the semiconductor plant...
Comments / 0