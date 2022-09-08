ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Hurricanes score twice in final minute, best Hornets 30-21

ESSEX, Vt. — After trailing 21-14 in the third quarter, the Hurricanes scored 16 unanswered points to beat the Hornets on Friday night. "We took this game like a championship," said Hartford's star running back Ezra Mock. "It was our time to win." The Hurricanes jumped into the driver's...
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

New digs for Ice Cats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College hockey season is right around the corner, with the UVM women’s hockey team opening its season on September 30th and the men to follow one day later. The Cats will have some new digs at Gutterson this year, with many of the facilities upgraded...
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade draws large crowds

The Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade took place on Saturday, September 10. Hundreds gathered on the streets of Plattsburgh to honor the city’s historical significance. “Local history that changed the world happened right here on September 11, 1814,” says Peru resident Norm Lavigne. “This is one of the pivotal battles in [the war of 1812], […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Champlain, NY
Middlebury, VT
Education
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Education
Middlebury, VT
Football
Vermont State
Vermont Football
thetrek.co

AT Thru-Hiker Drowns in Connecticut River New Hampshire

Authorities recovered the body of a drowning victim from the Connecticut River near Hanover, NH on Friday. The victim has been identified as Joey Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi. Harvey was an Appalachian Trail thru-hiker who actively posted about his hike on TikTok and other social media platforms. He last...
PRENTISS, MS
compassvermont.com

Classic Boat Show Hits Burlington This Weekend

The Burlington waterfront will be bustling this weekend as the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS) holds its annual International Boat Show. Featuring over 120 historic, antique, and classic watercraft dating back to the early 20th century, the event is a rare opportunity for Vermonters to get up close and personal with some of these beautiful vessels.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Redhawks#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Middlebury Tigers#Division#Cvu
mynbc5.com

Boat catches fire in Point Bay Marina

SHELBURNE, Vt. — A boat went up in flames Saturday around 7:25 p.m. in the Point Bay Marina. Shelburne Fire responded and extinguished the flames. The boat was towed back to shore. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information...
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration weekend kicks off

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 24th annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration kicked off on Friday, as northern New York celebrates the American victory at the Battle on Lake Champlain against the British. Friday's events are just the first of many celebrations people can expect this weekend. It all began with...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: St. Johnsbury man facing more charges

CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury who is currently incarcerated is facing more charges, police say. Justin Maloney was cited for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
MassLive.com

Search of Connecticut River turns up body of Harvey Carroll, 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned

Authorities found the body of a 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire after a search Thursday, according to officials. The man who drowned was identified as Harvey Carroll of Prentiss, Mississippi. It is likely that he fell into the river in Norwich, Vermont before authorities found his body in Hanover, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
NORWICH, VT
mynbc5.com

Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
vermontbiz.com

GlobalFoundries signs PaYS agreement with Army

GlobalFoundries VP Kenneth McAvey and Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle watch as Adjutant General Greg Knight prepares to sign the PaYS agreement on Friday. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The US Army and GlobalFoundries (GF) signed off Friday on a partnership agreement that could boost jobs as the semiconductor plant...
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy