ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 1

Related
GreenMatters

Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change

Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Enhancing our physical understanding of climatic processes using improved climate models

More frequent extreme climate events have become a major global challenge. To mitigate the human and economic costs of these events, climatologists consistently create future climate predictions. These projections help policy makers develop actionable climate policies to avoid the most dangerous climate change effects. Because of the high data volume required for accurate forecasts, scientists rely on supercomputer-run climate models to make predictions and to project changes in the climate system. However, an incomplete physical understanding of the Earth's dynamic climatic processes remains a major limitation regarding climate model usability.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth barrelling towards multiple ‘irreversible’ climate tipping points under current warming rate, study says

The Earth’s current warming rate due to greenhouse gas emissions could lead to the planet crossing several “irreversible” climate tipping points by the 2030s, a new study warned.The research, published on Friday in the journal Science, calls for limiting additional warming “as much as possible” as risks of irreversible damage to the planet increase with each tenth of a degree of further warming. “Our new work provides compelling evidence that the world must radically accelerate decarbonising the economy to limit the risk of crossing climate tipping points,” Tim Lenton, director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Jones
Vice

Scientists Reveal How Tardigrades Can Survive Decades Without Water

Tardigrades, which are microscopic animals found across the world, have charmed countless people with their cuddly looks and steely endurance in conditions that would kill other organisms. These tiny creatures can survive intense pressures and temperatures, and even exposure to the vacuum of space, earning them a reputation as one of the hardiest species on (and occasionally off) our planet.
WILDLIFE
Grist

The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Find That Reintroducing Bison Into Grasslands Will Increase Plant Diversity

Research performed by Kansas State University discovered that restoring bison, a once dominating grazer, increases plant variety in a tallgrass prairie. The study, which included more than 30 years of data from the Konza Prairie Biological Station, was just published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Weather And Climate#Fruit#Flowers
One Green Planet

California Becomes First State to Require Testing of Drinking Water for Microplastics

California just became the first state in the world to require water providers to monitor drinking water for microplastics. The State Water Resources Control Board approved the official Policy Handbook and now requires as many as 30 of the state’s largest water providers to launch two years of quarterly microplastics testing beginning in fall 2023, Cal Matters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Animals Sun-bask for Survival as a Physiological Response to Climate Change

Have you ever wondered why a lizard can spend hours lying in the sun? No, they are not tanning, they are sun-basking for survival, such as thermoregulation, producing and regulating vitamin D levels, stimulating their metabolism, and even ultraviolet (UV) protection. Source: CivicCenterTV/YouTube. A team of scientists has classified sun-basking...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Tree Hugger

Here's What Extinction Looks Like

It all started one day at the museum. Photographer Marc Schlossman was overwhelmed by so many extinct species he saw in the collection. Moved and concerned, he began photographing specimens of birds and butterflies, alligators, and tortoises. Schlossman spent a decade on the project, which focuses on endangered and extinct species and the threats they've faced.
CHICAGO, IL
Phys.org

Risk of multiple climate tipping points escalates above 1.5°C global warming

Multiple climate tipping points could be triggered if global temperature rises beyond 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, according to a major new analysis published in the journal Science. Even at current levels of global heating the world is already at risk of passing five dangerous climate tipping points, and risks increase with each tenth of a degree of further warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

First discovery of microplastics from water trapped on plant leaves

Although they have not been around for long, microplastics have found their way to almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Recently, a team of researchers found, for the first time, microplastics in water trapped in plant leaf axils.
WILDLIFE
Daily Beast

We Can Make This Renewable Energy Out of Thin Air—Literally

Transitioning away from fossil fuels will mean relying on alternative sources to power our machinery, technology, homes, and vehicles. In many ways, hydrogen-based energy seems like our best bet: It can be made from water, a naturally abundant resource, and its uses run the gamut from agriculture to transportation. But right now, clean hydrogen production relies on a process called electrolysis that splits water into its atomic components of hydrogen and oxygen.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Sacramento

World close to hitting 4 climate "tipping points," new research warns

Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said.An international team of scientists looked at 16 climate tipping points — when a warming side effect is irreversible, self-perpetuating and major — and calculated rough temperature thresholds at which they are triggered. None of them are considered likely at current temperatures, though a few are possible. But with only a few more tenths of a degree of...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Humans must limit warming to avoid climate tipping points, new study finds

Dramatically cutting greenhouse gas emissions can still help avoid catastrophic climate change, according to new research published today. But NPR's Rebecca Hersher reports irreversible climate tipping points are looming. REBECCA HERSHER, BYLINE: Climate tipping points are exactly what they sound like - big changes that happen with just a little...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy