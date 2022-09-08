Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change
Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
Phys.org
Enhancing our physical understanding of climatic processes using improved climate models
More frequent extreme climate events have become a major global challenge. To mitigate the human and economic costs of these events, climatologists consistently create future climate predictions. These projections help policy makers develop actionable climate policies to avoid the most dangerous climate change effects. Because of the high data volume required for accurate forecasts, scientists rely on supercomputer-run climate models to make predictions and to project changes in the climate system. However, an incomplete physical understanding of the Earth's dynamic climatic processes remains a major limitation regarding climate model usability.
Earth barrelling towards multiple ‘irreversible’ climate tipping points under current warming rate, study says
The Earth’s current warming rate due to greenhouse gas emissions could lead to the planet crossing several “irreversible” climate tipping points by the 2030s, a new study warned.The research, published on Friday in the journal Science, calls for limiting additional warming “as much as possible” as risks of irreversible damage to the planet increase with each tenth of a degree of further warming. “Our new work provides compelling evidence that the world must radically accelerate decarbonising the economy to limit the risk of crossing climate tipping points,” Tim Lenton, director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of...
Scientists Reveal How Tardigrades Can Survive Decades Without Water
Tardigrades, which are microscopic animals found across the world, have charmed countless people with their cuddly looks and steely endurance in conditions that would kill other organisms. These tiny creatures can survive intense pressures and temperatures, and even exposure to the vacuum of space, earning them a reputation as one of the hardiest species on (and occasionally off) our planet.
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Find That Reintroducing Bison Into Grasslands Will Increase Plant Diversity
Research performed by Kansas State University discovered that restoring bison, a once dominating grazer, increases plant variety in a tallgrass prairie. The study, which included more than 30 years of data from the Konza Prairie Biological Station, was just published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.
natureworldnews.com
70 Percent of Americans Have Struggled Sleeping Due to Growing Concerns for Climate Change
According to a recent poll, over 70% of Americans have hard to fall or remaining asleep due to concerns about climate change and environmental challenges. The problem appears to be particularly severe among young people. Nearly half of poll respondents aged 18 to 24 said they "always" or "often" lose sleep over environmental concerns.
natureworldnews.com
Global Weirding: Humans Have Drastically Altered the Climate to the Point of Bringing Chaos
According to scientists, we have drastically altered the climate to the point where we have brought about anarchy on Earth. Weather and hydrological extremes have intensified due to the combustion of fossil fuels, deforestation, and pollution, and this trend will only increase. Breaking Records After Records. Nearly every year, weather...
One Green Planet
California Becomes First State to Require Testing of Drinking Water for Microplastics
California just became the first state in the world to require water providers to monitor drinking water for microplastics. The State Water Resources Control Board approved the official Policy Handbook and now requires as many as 30 of the state’s largest water providers to launch two years of quarterly microplastics testing beginning in fall 2023, Cal Matters reported.
One Green Planet
Animals Sun-bask for Survival as a Physiological Response to Climate Change
Have you ever wondered why a lizard can spend hours lying in the sun? No, they are not tanning, they are sun-basking for survival, such as thermoregulation, producing and regulating vitamin D levels, stimulating their metabolism, and even ultraviolet (UV) protection. Source: CivicCenterTV/YouTube. A team of scientists has classified sun-basking...
Phys.org
Gradual global warming culminated at the end of the Permian Period in a gigantic extinction event, study finds
At the end of the Permian Period, approximately 250 million years ago, more than 80 percent of all maritime species became extinct after volcanic eruptions in Siberia released huge quantities of greenhouse gases and caused the atmosphere to heat up. Using what is known as a paleothermometer, a team of...
Tree Hugger
Here's What Extinction Looks Like
It all started one day at the museum. Photographer Marc Schlossman was overwhelmed by so many extinct species he saw in the collection. Moved and concerned, he began photographing specimens of birds and butterflies, alligators, and tortoises. Schlossman spent a decade on the project, which focuses on endangered and extinct species and the threats they've faced.
Phys.org
Risk of multiple climate tipping points escalates above 1.5°C global warming
Multiple climate tipping points could be triggered if global temperature rises beyond 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, according to a major new analysis published in the journal Science. Even at current levels of global heating the world is already at risk of passing five dangerous climate tipping points, and risks increase with each tenth of a degree of further warming.
Phys.org
First discovery of microplastics from water trapped on plant leaves
Although they have not been around for long, microplastics have found their way to almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Recently, a team of researchers found, for the first time, microplastics in water trapped in plant leaf axils.
Amputated 31,000-year-old skeleton sheds light on prehistoric medical advances
A skeleton that dates back 31,000 years in Indonesia showed the earliest evidence of amputation and gives modern-day scholars a look at medieval medical treatments, according to a new study.
Daily Beast
We Can Make This Renewable Energy Out of Thin Air—Literally
Transitioning away from fossil fuels will mean relying on alternative sources to power our machinery, technology, homes, and vehicles. In many ways, hydrogen-based energy seems like our best bet: It can be made from water, a naturally abundant resource, and its uses run the gamut from agriculture to transportation. But right now, clean hydrogen production relies on a process called electrolysis that splits water into its atomic components of hydrogen and oxygen.
World close to hitting 4 climate "tipping points," new research warns
Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said.An international team of scientists looked at 16 climate tipping points — when a warming side effect is irreversible, self-perpetuating and major — and calculated rough temperature thresholds at which they are triggered. None of them are considered likely at current temperatures, though a few are possible. But with only a few more tenths of a degree of...
NPR
Humans must limit warming to avoid climate tipping points, new study finds
Dramatically cutting greenhouse gas emissions can still help avoid catastrophic climate change, according to new research published today. But NPR's Rebecca Hersher reports irreversible climate tipping points are looming. REBECCA HERSHER, BYLINE: Climate tipping points are exactly what they sound like - big changes that happen with just a little...
Giant Sharks Swarm to Swim Round in Circles and Scientists Finally Know Why
Rarely observed mass circle-swimming behavior in endangered basking sharks confirmed to be "shark speed-dating".
