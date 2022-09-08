Chelsea vs Salzburg live: Graham Potter will make his debut as the Blues’ new manager when the nine-time defending Austrian champions visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League opener last Tuesday may have been the final straw for Thomas Tuchel, but it’s clear the German was on thin ice with new owner Todd Boehly from day one. Now, Potter, who very slowly over the course of four years molded Brighton & Hove Albion into a brilliantly expansive passing side, will try to do the same (on the fly) at Chelsea (seven games into the season, with games every three or four days between now and the World Cup in November).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO