Interior Design

ELLE DECOR

How to Bring Maximalist Style to a Small Space

Even in a tiny apartment, more can sometimes be more. Having a petite home and a penchant for maximalism may seem like the ultimate design quandary. With only so much space, conventional wisdom might demand that you modify your style and opt for a muted, minimalist look in order to make the most of every corner.
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
SheKnows

This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’

Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
The Independent

8 best armchairs to sink into

With sprawling corner sofas and family-friendly modular seating so popular, it would be easy to overlook the trusty armchair.But this is a furniture piece that offers a singular experience to cherish. Indeed, there’s nothing like curling up in an inviting chair for one – preferably with a good book and a glass of red in hand. Gone are the days of matching three-piece suites. In buying a separate armchair we’re given permission to go for a standout statement piece that complements, but also contrasts with, our existing decor.There’s a wealth of designs to choose from with price tags as diverse...
In Style

As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Etsy Accessory That’ll Help City Plants Thrive In Low-Light Apartments

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my fervent search for ways to keep my indoor plants from shriveling after one month in my dim apartment (refusing to accept that it could in any way be my own fault), I came across these window hanging plant shelves on Etsy. Every ray of sunlight that (by some natural miracle) makes its way into my north-facing apartment is a hot commodity. Yes, my plants need it, but so does my cat, my housemate, and my mental health. So, when it comes to a solution that positions indoor plants as close to a source of sunlight as possible, I’ve also been looking for one that doesn’t block my windows entirely… and may have found it.
WWD

The Fendi Baguette Is Going Tiffany Blue

The iconic Fendi baguette is going Tiffany blue. The new styles will debut at Fendi’s “Celebrating 25 Years of the Baguette” show Friday night at New York Fashion Week, where Marc Jacobs is also among those reinterpreting the accessory.More from WWDFendi Couture Fall 2022Photos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationFendi Men's Spring 2023 The Tiffany & Co. x Fendi capsule collection includes a medium baguette in crocodile, smooth leather or silk satin, and a nano size in smooth leather or silk satin with a sterling silver chain handle. All styles come with the special “Return to Tiffany” charms. Baguette-shaped enamel...
CNBC

These are the 5 best cities in the world for baby boomer travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities worldwide based on factors important to baby boomers: people born from 1946 to 1964. Research showed that, when traveling, baby boomers spend more money on food than any other generation and value exploring nature...
CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma’s Signature Jewelry Cleaning Recipe Cuts Through Dirt and Grime with Ease

Annita is an Australian health, lifestyle, & entertainment host living in LA. Her hobbies include; singinging (horrifically), and doing DIY projects. There are two types of people in the world: those who change up their jewelry to match their outfits and those who sport the same pieces and rarely rotate. As the latter — I’m currently attached to two dainty gold rings — there was a period in time when a vintage silver bracelet took center stage. This bracelet traveled the ends of the earth, literally (it once fell off and got stuck in Elvis Presley’s piano during a tour of his Graceland mansion), and therefore saw some dirt and grime in its time.
homedit.com

Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
INTERIOR DESIGN

