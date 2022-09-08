We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my fervent search for ways to keep my indoor plants from shriveling after one month in my dim apartment (refusing to accept that it could in any way be my own fault), I came across these window hanging plant shelves on Etsy. Every ray of sunlight that (by some natural miracle) makes its way into my north-facing apartment is a hot commodity. Yes, my plants need it, but so does my cat, my housemate, and my mental health. So, when it comes to a solution that positions indoor plants as close to a source of sunlight as possible, I’ve also been looking for one that doesn’t block my windows entirely… and may have found it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO