116 Years of Devotion: St. Mary Catholic Church to be honored with historic markers
For 116 years, St. Mary Catholic Church has been a source of spiritual guidance and education for African American Catholics in Vicksburg and Warren County. Its importance to the community will be remembered on Oct. 16 with a ceremony dedicating two historic markers — one for the church and another for the elementary and high school.
OUTLOOK: Vicksburg native Nancy Mitchell showcases her newfound medium at Gore Gallery
When locals hear Nancy Mitchell’s name mentioned, they think of art. She was an art educator at Warren Central High School for 30 years, and during that time amassed a wealth of accolades and awards for teaching as well as her personal work. Mitchell has now achieved yet another...
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Lisa Hubbard gives love to her furry friends
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Lisa Hubbard, who volunteers at the city of Vicksburg Animal Shelter. Hubbard was originally born in England but married a man from Edwards, Miss. who passed away in 2011. They met at the USACE Vicksburg District and later on, she began to work at USACE Engineer Research and Development Center Coastal and Hydraulic Laboratory until 2012. They have a son, Timothy ‘Lane’ Hubbard who studies at Delta State University pursuing a degree in Commercial Aviation. In the last few years, she has been working in the childhood early learning field at Crawford Street Playschool and Vicksburg Catholic Early Learning Center. Hubbard enjoys dining out, going to the movies and riding her bike.
Sports column: Hoping ‘Athlete of the Week’ starts a new tradition
I’m not sure when, exactly, the “Who’s Hot” feature became a part of The Vicksburg Post’s sports page. All I know is that it was some time in the mid-1990s, before cellphones were in every pocket or the internet had really become a thing. In...
Who’s Hot
Vicksburg High running back Johnny Smith Jr. had 121 total yards and scored two touchdowns in a 41-6 victory over Canton on Friday. Smith scored on a 45-yard reception on the Gators’ first possession of the game, and also had a 13-yard TD run in the second quarter. He finished with 41 rushing yards on six attempts, and three receptions for 80 yards.
VICKSBURG FACTS: Bright lights, Red Carpet City
Did you know Vicksburg has historically been a popular filming location?. Some of the most popular films include “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and “Mississippi Burning,” directed by Alan Parker. Both movies were filmed at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation. “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” is a 2000 comedy-drama featuring some of Hollywood’s most famous stars such as George Clooney, Tim Nelson, John Goodman and Holly Hunter.
OUR OPINION: Supper on the ‘Sip sales a sure sign
Well, it’s fair to say all of Vicksburg is clamoring to enjoy Supper on the ‘Sip. With tickets to the returning event selling out in less than 30 hours and a myriad of desperate Facebook posts begging for a ticket here or two tickets there, it seems everyone is excited to enjoy the event. The anticipation is certainly present after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then not held in 2021.
Merit Health Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Niyazi Kilic
Merit Health Medical Group, in Vicksburg, recently announced an addition to its medical staff, Dr. Niyazi Kilic, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN). Dr. Kilic joins us from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he completed his OB/GYN residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network. When asked why he decided to specialize in OB/GYN,...
SNHU Announces Vicksburg Students on the Summer 2022 President’s List
MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced the following students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are...
Mississippi football roundup: Alcorn, Valley take shutout losses; JSU, MC and Delta State cruise to wins
NEW ORLEANS — Alcorn State had a hard time in the Big Easy. Michael Pratt passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and Tulane romped past Alcorn 52-0 on Saturday. Tulane (2-0) racked up 558 yards of total offense and recorded its first shutout win since 1997. It was...
Father and son arrested for shootout in Bovina convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
St. Al soccer picks up a win
Madi Mathews scored the game’s only goal in the first half, and St. Aloysius hung on to beat the Hattiesburg Forerunners 1-0 in a girls’ soccer match on Thursday. St. Al goal keeper Madelyn Roesch had six saves, and was aided by a stiff defensive effort in front of her to post the shutout.
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for 36 yards in a 30-7 loss to No. 15 Miami. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass...
DINE AND DASH: El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant faces rash of customers dodging checks
The Mexican restaurant El Sombrero in Vicksburg has been seeing an increase in customers not paying for meals. The general manager of the restaurant, Robert Silvera, said that at least once a week the establishment has a dine-in customer leave without paying. He has made several Facebook posts over the past few months showing security camera footage of people leaving the restaurant without paying for their meals.
City of Vicksburg awards contract for Farmer Street, Clover Lane work
A Vicksburg contractor has been awarded the contract to repair erosion damage on Farmer Street and Clover Lane. Acting on the advice of project engineer Neel-Schaffer, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen awarded the job to Central Asphalt, which bid $500,645 to do the project. The company was the lone bidder.
Gators score four touchdowns in second half to clobber Canton
Vicksburg High defensive lineman Caleb Bryant was pretty blunt in his assessment of the Gators’ first half performance on Friday. “We knew we had to lock in. We were playing like babies,” Bryant said. “We weren’t playing like they say, like we’re one of the best defenses in the state.”
Tallulah Academy slips up against undefeated Manchester
Tallulah Academy has had more success against Manchester Academy than any other team since the latter joined the MAIS’ 8-man football division in 2018. Manchester rushed for 203 yards as a team, built a 16-point lead by halftime, and then held off the Trojans 34-28 on Friday. Manchester (4-0)...
PHYSICAL MODEL COMPLETE: USACE Vicksburg District partners with Engineer Research and Development Center to build model of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project
What comes to mind when you hear the term physical model? Do you think of it as something you can touch and feel? Do you picture something from your childhood such as a model airplane or car? Or do you think of it as a miniature replica of a building or design project?
Vicksburg board approves $33 million budget for city
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget with no pay raises, no tax increase and a projected $12,379 surplus. The board passed the new budget eight days after holding a public hearing on the spending plan. It was passed with little discussion. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Warren County Supervisors approve budget for FY 23
The Warren County Board of Supervisors budget hearing was held on Tuesday at the county courthouse. The proposed budget was presented and approved by District Supervisors for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023. Loretta Brantley, the County Administrator, announced the figures for the new budget compared with the...
