This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Lisa Hubbard, who volunteers at the city of Vicksburg Animal Shelter. Hubbard was originally born in England but married a man from Edwards, Miss. who passed away in 2011. They met at the USACE Vicksburg District and later on, she began to work at USACE Engineer Research and Development Center Coastal and Hydraulic Laboratory until 2012. They have a son, Timothy ‘Lane’ Hubbard who studies at Delta State University pursuing a degree in Commercial Aviation. In the last few years, she has been working in the childhood early learning field at Crawford Street Playschool and Vicksburg Catholic Early Learning Center. Hubbard enjoys dining out, going to the movies and riding her bike.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO