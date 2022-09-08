Read full article on original website
Related
Abortion, Voting access make the ballot: Your guide to Michigan politics
Hello folks, Simon Schuster here! I’ve finally had the duty of writing this newsletter foisted-err, bestowed upon me, and I look forward to taking you through another whirlwind week in Michigan politics. This week was all about what, not who, will be on the ballots sent to voters in...
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Two men, including the founder the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to...
The Oakland Press
California woman accused of attempting meet-up with Novi teen enters plea
A San Francisco woman accused of traveling to Michigan in hopes of getting together with a 15-year-old Novi boy she met online has pleaded to one charge and had another charge dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Stephanie Sin, 33, has been in the Oakland County Jail since her arrest...
Former Virginia elections official charged with corrupt conduct
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
‘To The Point’ with candidate Hillary Scholten to replace 3rd Congressional debate
After the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat withdrew from a debate, News 8 will instead host a live one-on-one interview with the Democratic candidate.
wgvunews.org
Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician sentenced to 1 year in prison for illegal drug prescriptions
Matthew Steven Miller, DO, was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally prescribing Xanax, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 7. Between 2016 and 2018, Dr. Miller, who at the time was licensed to practice medicine in Missouri, Michigan and New Jersey but was not licensed by Missouri's Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, wrote prescriptions for Xanax for six people who were not his patients. Dr. Miller did not examine them and did not know if they had a legitimate need for the drug.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two ballot initiatives officially placed on the November ballot
Voters will have their say on both the Promote the Vote and Reproductive Freedom for All initiatives after the state Supreme Court ordered the Board of State Canvassers to certify their petitions.
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Greg Coverdale vying for State Treasurer office
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for State Treasurer and in this interview, Republican Greg Coverdale.
michiganradio.org
Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election
A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
The abortion rights amendment made Michigan's ballot. Here's exactly what it says
Following a dramatic path to a statewide vote, an abortion rights proposal in Michigan has officially secured a spot on this fall's ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All proposal filed a record number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. But two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers initially refused to certify it, raising concerns about alleged formatting issues petition opponents argued rendered the form used to collect signatures defective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poll: Majority of Michigan voters support stricter gun laws
The majority of Michigan voters support enacting stronger gun control laws, a new poll found.
WLUC
Interior Department removes offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of the Interior announced Friday that the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the offensive term “squaw.”. The final vote completes the last step in the historic efforts to remove a term...
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Kelly Williams-Maresca challenging incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton for 26th House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. The second race we’re highlighting this week is the Democratic Primary for the 26th House District, which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.
Comments / 3