ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
The Oakland Press

California woman accused of attempting meet-up with Novi teen enters plea

A San Francisco woman accused of traveling to Michigan in hopes of getting together with a 15-year-old Novi boy she met online has pleaded to one charge and had another charge dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Stephanie Sin, 33, has been in the Oakland County Jail since her arrest...
NOVI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Michigan Government
wgvunews.org

Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control

Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersasc.com

Illinois physician sentenced to 1 year in prison for illegal drug prescriptions

Matthew Steven Miller, DO, was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally prescribing Xanax, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 7. Between 2016 and 2018, Dr. Miller, who at the time was licensed to practice medicine in Missouri, Michigan and New Jersey but was not licensed by Missouri's Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, wrote prescriptions for Xanax for six people who were not his patients. Dr. Miller did not examine them and did not know if they had a legitimate need for the drug.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Lawyers#Juror Misconduct#Domestic Terrorism
michiganradio.org

Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The abortion rights amendment made Michigan's ballot. Here's exactly what it says

Following a dramatic path to a statewide vote, an abortion rights proposal in Michigan has officially secured a spot on this fall's ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All proposal filed a record number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. But two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers initially refused to certify it, raising concerns about alleged formatting issues petition opponents argued rendered the form used to collect signatures defective.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: Kelly Williams-Maresca challenging incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton for 26th House District seat

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. The second race we’re highlighting this week is the Democratic Primary for the 26th House District, which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy