Wegmans moves to eliminate all single-use plastic bags at its 18 Pennsylvania locations by the end of the month
LANCASTER, Pa. — Attention, shoppers: Wegmans is removing single-use plastic bags from all of its Pennsylvania stores later this month. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use plastic bags will be eliminated at all of Wegmans' 18 Pennsylvania locations, the company said in a press release. In Central PA, Wegmans has...
Grocery store chain sets date to end use of plastic shopping bags in Pa. stores
Later this month, Wegmans shoppers will no longer use plastic grocery bags to take home purchases. The Rochester, New York chain announced starting Sept. 22 it is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. The grocery chain said it has reached a goal to eliminate the bags at its 108 stores by the end of this year.
Pennsylvania Is Auctioning Off 21 Liquor Licenses
Have you ever dreamed of opening a pub, cantina, or saloon, only to realize that getting a liquor license is extremely expensive? Well. There may be a great workaround that can help get you into business on the cheap.
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The rebates are...
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
Ticket Seller Forced To Refund Canceled Shows After Refusing
TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets must provide cash refunds to customers as part of a settlement with the Attorney General. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 8, 2022, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has reached a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc. The company, which sells tickets through TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets changed its refund policy without notice after several concerts were canceled during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2022, which violated Pennsylvania consumer protection law.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four […]
Amazon expands cashierless grocery format in Pennsylvania
The latest Amazon Fresh high-tech grocery store features a frictionless shopping option. Amazon is opening its 43rd Amazon Fresh store, in Broomall, Penn. This marks the second Amazon Fresh location in Pennsylvania, and the first in the state to be equipped with “Just Walk Out” cashierless shopping technology.
Settlement reached with online ticket seller means full refunds for eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc. The company allegedly violated Pennsylvania's consumer protection laws through its online websites, where RYADD sold tickets for events in and outside of the Keystone state. According to the Attorney General's Office,...
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Here’s where to get updated COVID vaccines in the Lehigh Valley
In an effort to help mitigate a potential COVID-19 surge this fall, the Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering clinics to administer the newly-authorized and updated vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week granted emergency use authorization of the...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
