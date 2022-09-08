ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Grocery store chain sets date to end use of plastic shopping bags in Pa. stores

Later this month, Wegmans shoppers will no longer use plastic grocery bags to take home purchases. The Rochester, New York chain announced starting Sept. 22 it is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. The grocery chain said it has reached a goal to eliminate the bags at its 108 stores by the end of this year.
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Ticket Seller Forced To Refund Canceled Shows After Refusing

TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets must provide cash refunds to customers as part of a settlement with the Attorney General. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 8, 2022, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has reached a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc. The company, which sells tickets through TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets changed its refund policy without notice after several concerts were canceled during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2022, which violated Pennsylvania consumer protection law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums

​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chainstoreage.com

Amazon expands cashierless grocery format in Pennsylvania

The latest Amazon Fresh high-tech grocery store features a frictionless shopping option. Amazon is opening its 43rd Amazon Fresh store, in Broomall, Penn. This marks the second Amazon Fresh location in Pennsylvania, and the first in the state to be equipped with “Just Walk Out” cashierless shopping technology.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

