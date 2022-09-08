When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO