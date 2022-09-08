ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Plenty of ugly in Hawkeye performance

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 10-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday:. He's getting plenty of work as Iowa continues to struggle offensively, but Tory Taylor seems to find a way to consistently deliver for an inconsistent football team. Taylor averaged...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa

When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Stout, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
kciiradio.com

Drought Expands in Iowa after Another Dry Month

Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches, over half an inch below normal levels, according to the latest water summary update from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southeast Iowa was labeled the driest region of the state, with Keokuk County only receiving a quarter of an inch of rain for the entire month. This is the fifth month in a row that precipitation levels came in below their normal statewide averages.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash

OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
JONES COUNTY, IA
97X

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City

I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Brian Ferentz
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80

A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#The Virginia Tech Hokies#Sco
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Detectives: Suspect had meth, mushrooms, marijuana

A 43-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Scott County Detectives say he had methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Aaron Beauchamp faces four charges of controlled-substance violation and four charges of failure to affix drug stamps, court records say. On Friday, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy