Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Plenty of ugly in Hawkeye performance
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 10-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday:. He's getting plenty of work as Iowa continues to struggle offensively, but Tory Taylor seems to find a way to consistently deliver for an inconsistent football team. Taylor averaged...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
saturdaytradition.com
The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa
When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to make a change at quarterback
Saturday was chock full of firsts — for both Iowa football and myself. The Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones for the first time since 2014, and I can safely say I felt really uncomfortable during a postgame press conference. I know I haven’t been on the beat as long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Former Iowa QB reflects on first Wave, why the tradition holds a special place in his heart
Former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley shared why Iowa’s Wave is special to him in a trailer for upcoming special “The B1G Moment: The First Wave.”. Stanley discussed how he was born 6-and-a-half weeks prematurely, and how the right circumstances got him to where he is today. Stanley was...
kciiradio.com
Drought Expands in Iowa after Another Dry Month
Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches, over half an inch below normal levels, according to the latest water summary update from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southeast Iowa was labeled the driest region of the state, with Keokuk County only receiving a quarter of an inch of rain for the entire month. This is the fifth month in a row that precipitation levels came in below their normal statewide averages.
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
ourquadcities.com
Detectives: Suspect had meth, mushrooms, marijuana
A 43-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Scott County Detectives say he had methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Aaron Beauchamp faces four charges of controlled-substance violation and four charges of failure to affix drug stamps, court records say. On Friday, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted...
Comments / 0