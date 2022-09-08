Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika Chamber presents Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast […]
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why
Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
WSFA
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County
Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service. Lee says the impacted areas are around...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot
After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
elmoreautauganews.com
Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook
PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
Opelika-Auburn News
Local pastors talk importance of chaplaincy ahead of Friday's Blessing on the Corner in downtown Auburn
On Friday morning, the City of Auburn will hold a Blessing on the Corner prayer event at Toomer’s Corner. It's open to the public and will begin at 8 a.m. Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, and Wren Arron, pastor of Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, are both scheduled to speak.
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
thecutoffnews.com
More gruesome details emerge in August kidnapping and double capital murder case
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts...
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Court records show man killed by Columbus police officer had a 2018 felony gun conviction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man shot to death Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus Police officer had a previous conviction on gun charges. Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue, according to the Georgia Bureau of […]
WSFA
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
WTVM
Suspect uninvolved in dispute that led to officer-involved shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is following up on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbus, a little more than 24 hours after it happened. We have new details about what led police to Earline Avenue, where a man was killed. Witnesses also tell us what they saw leading up to the shooting.
Comments / 0