Auburn, AL

WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn, AL
Alabama Government
Auburn, AL
alabamanews.net

Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County

Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service. Lee says the impacted areas are around...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot

After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
elmoreautauganews.com

Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook

PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL

