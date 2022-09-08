Read full article on original website
Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead
Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool may be delayed
Report: Liverpool Plan To Sign Ibrahim Sangare In January Transfer
Reds will move for the 24-year-old PSV midfielder when the transfer window re-opens.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Full Back Struggling With Injury
Manchester United have added a number of new players this summer to help with depth in a number of positions. Tyrell Malacia was originally said to have been signed to be a second choice left back to the senior established Luke Shaw. However, Malacia has majorly impressed since joining United...
Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries
At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
Yardbarker
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
'Brentford Wanted Me To Stay' - Christian Eriksen On Manchester United Transfer
Christian Eriksen has said that he picked Manchester United despite Brentford wanting him to stay.
Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?
Fabrizio Romano has revealed if there was a chance Joao Felix could have joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid last summer.
Chelsea ‘want highly-rated PSG chief Luis Campos as new director of football to spearhead huge January transfer spree’
CHELSEA have reportedly made contact with Luis Campos with owner Todd Boehly keen to hire him as their sporting director. The 58-year-old is currently employed by Paris Saint-Germain having made the move to Parc des Princes in June to become their football advisor. Arsenal were linked with hiring the ex-Lille...
Yardbarker
Manchester United players feel the team plays better with this forward starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United players reportedly feel the team does better when Marcus Rashford is in the starting line up ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, with four wins and three defeats from their opening seven matches in all competitions so far.
BBC
Europa League: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven postponed due to 'severe limitations on police resources'
Arsenal's Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven has been postponed because of "severe limitations on police resources" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The match was due to take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Uefa said a new date for the match would be communicated in due course.
Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas names Man City’s Ederson in his top-five goalkeepers but snubs Liverpool and Brazil’s No 1 Alisson... as Spain’s World Cup winner ranks Thibaut Courtois as the best
Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has ranked Manchester City's Ederson as the second best goalkeeper in the world and he omitted Liverpool star Alisson from his top-five list. Ederson has been a revelation since joining Pep Guardiola's side five years ago, with his ability to play with his feet just one of his standout abilities.
BBC
Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move
Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
Manchester United Trio Called Up To Brazil Squad
A trio of Manchester United players have been called up represent Brazil on an international level.
Mauricio Pochettino or Zinedine Zidane should have been handed Chelsea job and NOT Graham Potter, claims Man Utd hero
MANCHESTER United legend Paul McGrath says Chelsea have made a mistake with Graham Potter - and should have gone for Mauricio Pochettino or Zinedine Zidane instead. The Blues officially unveiled Potter as their new manager on a whopping five-year contract last week after paying Brighton £20m compensation. Potter, 47,...
Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol
Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol, who has interest from a host of clubs.
CBS Sports
Serie A scores, takeaways: Chaotic ending in Juventus-Salernitana; Udinese's Beto shines
It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
Antony Calls Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo The Best In The World
Manchester United winger Antony has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo, branding him the best player in the world.
Football news LIVE: Football fixtures latest, Premier League announcement expected, Arsenal match OFF – updates
FOOTBALL fixtures are set to go ahead again as of THIS EVENING. But there remains doubts over some games, particularly those in London until after the Queen's funeral. Arsenal's match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday is postponed, meaning the Gunners could face a nightmare fixture pile-up later in the season.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix unaware of Manchester United transfer interest
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has admitted he was not informed about any summer transfer interest from Manchester United. The Portuguese international was tentatively linked with a possible move away from Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after a mixed 12 months in the Spanish capital. However, Diego Simeone remains...
Yardbarker
“We would love to see him” – league chief sends strong transfer message to Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo
Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, has sent a clear transfer message to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo amid ongoing doubts over his future. The veteran Portugal international was the subject of plenty of speculation this summer as he missed a large chunk of Man Utd’s pre-season,...
