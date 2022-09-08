ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Full Back Struggling With Injury

Manchester United have added a number of new players this summer to help with depth in a number of positions. Tyrell Malacia was originally said to have been signed to be a second choice left back to the senior established Luke Shaw. However, Malacia has majorly impressed since joining United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
People

Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries

At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Casemiro
Person
Harry Maguire
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Sociedad#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Man Utd#Group#Spanish
Daily Mail

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas names Man City’s Ederson in his top-five goalkeepers but snubs Liverpool and Brazil’s No 1 Alisson... as Spain’s World Cup winner ranks Thibaut Courtois as the best

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has ranked Manchester City's Ederson as the second best goalkeeper in the world and he omitted Liverpool star Alisson from his top-five list. Ederson has been a revelation since joining Pep Guardiola's side five years ago, with his ability to play with his feet just one of his standout abilities.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move

Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Serie A scores, takeaways: Chaotic ending in Juventus-Salernitana; Udinese's Beto shines

It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Joao Felix unaware of Manchester United transfer interest

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has admitted he was not informed about any summer transfer interest from Manchester United. The Portuguese international was tentatively linked with a possible move away from Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after a mixed 12 months in the Spanish capital. However, Diego Simeone remains...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy