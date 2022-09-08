It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO