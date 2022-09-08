Something special is cooking on Beckley Avenue.Driving the news: Restaurant Beatrice, which opened in North Oak Cliff this summer, brings a slice of deep-cut New Orleans fine dining to a city where Pappadeaux's passes for Cajun cooking.Background: Michelle Carpenter, owner of Zen Sushi in Bishop Arts, wanted to pay homage to the Cajun side of her family and brought on executive chef Terance Jenkins, who started cooking Creole food at the storied Commander's Palace in New Orleans, to design the menu.Jenkins' bona fides include owning a Cajun catering company in Houston before running kitchens at AmberJax, Screen Door and Cedars...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO