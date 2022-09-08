ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Odds: How do Mahomes' chances look after huge Week 1?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018 when he took over as the Chiefs' starting QB. Mahomes won the NFL MVP during his first season under center in Kansas City in 2018 when the Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards to go with 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Mahomes would finish third in MVP voting in 2020 after missing four games due to injury in 2019. Last season, Mahomes had what many called a "down" year, where he put up 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn't Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game

Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost

The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Yardbarker

49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bears' pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields

Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson: We made Trey Lance 'play quarterback'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggled in his 2022 debut on Sunday, leaving one opponent quite unimpressed. Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson outlined the Bears’ successful gameplan against Lance on Sunday, which suggested that the team did not believe Lance could beat them if forced to play as a traditional quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Instant Reaction From Raiders Loss to the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) invaded California today and fell to their arch-rival the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) 24-19. Here is my instant analysis of the game and what stood out to me:. #1 Davante Adams is the real deal, and despite people saying he would fall off when moving...
NFL
Yardbarker

Take 5: Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost

How desirable the Nebraska football job is will be a point of debate following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. The answer may well be determined by who the Cornhuskers are able to lure to Lincoln, Neb. Frost was let go after a 1-2 start to the season, including...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win

Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI

